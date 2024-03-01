Disney Shares First Look At ‘Tron: Ares’ As It Begins Production







The third installment of Disney’s sci-fi action series Tron, now known as Tron: Ares, has recently begun production. The film will be the first Tron film in 15 years. The previous installment, Tron: Legacy, was released in 2010, 28 years after the first Tron film in 1982. There was also the Tron: Uprising animated series on Disney XD from 2012 – 2013 which takes place between Tron and Tron: Legacy.



The film stars Jared Leto as the character of Ares, a rogue A.I. that enters into the real world from the digital world on an undisclosed mission. It is not currently known how this will tie into the previous installment or even if it is meant to be a sequel.



Disney has just shared the first photo of the film, featuring the character of Ares in his power armor. We do not see Leto’s face, but we can tell that his outfit is red in color, indicating that he may be the film’s antagonist. Villains in the Tron series typically are depicted in red and orange, while heroes are either blue or white.







Some may see the release of the new film timely as the story deals with artificial intelligence entering the physical world and interacting with mankind while we ourselves are currently experiencing an A.I. boom. Whether this is a good or bad thing remains to be seen.



While the previous films referenced a world of video games and living beings residing within the digital space, it is currently unknown if any of that will come into play. We will most likely see the iconic speeder bikes, but we don’t know how much of the film will take place in the digital realm.



Tron: Ares is currently scheduled for a 2025 release. Are you excited to visit the world of Tron once again? Or is it best left forgotten? Let us know.



Source: Deadline