Disney Settles With Former Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso







Former Marvel Executive Victoria Alonso reached a settlement agreement with Disney after being fired on March 17. This removal occurred before Disney laid off many executives as part of their 7,000 jobs cut.

Alonso, who was the Vice President of Visual Effects and Post-Production at Marvel, claimed she was fired because she was a “gay Latina,” which, given the lengths Disney has gone to for diversity and inclusion and the “Parental Rights in Education” Bill in Florida, that is unlikely.

The reason given by other sources was that she was fired for her work on a personal film project, ‘Argentina, 1985.’ Allegedly Disney has contractual rules against working for a competing studio. Disney even gave a statement that seemed to cite this reason saying:

“It’s unfortunate that Victoria is sharing a narrative that leaves out several key factors concerning her departure, including an indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy. We will continue to wish her the best for the future and thank her for her numerous contributions to the studio.”

Another likely reason is that Alonso was in charge of VFX, and lately the Marvel films and shows have been released with unfinished or lacking digital effects. Some VFX workers have spoken out against Marvel over their pay, limited time structure, and toxic work environment. Some directly placed the cause of the “toxic environment on Alonso. This was likely causing issues at Marvel.

No matter the reason, she’s getting a multimillion-dollar settlement, according to Deadline:

“While details between Alonso and Disney are confidential, there was a multimillion-dollar financial compensation, we hear.”

Now that she’s gone, I wonder if Marvel will have more access to VFX workers, as some of them reported that if you angered Alonso, you got blacklisted.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.