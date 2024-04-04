Search
Disney Rumored To Be Filing Permits For Magic Kingdom Construction Beyond Thunder Mountain

Disney Rumors

By Kambrea Pratt
A new rumor from X poster Scott Gustin seemingly indicates that Disney is filing permits for work behind the Magic Kingdom for a future expansion. It could also just be work in the area. But many are thinking Disney is going to try to start work on the “Beyond Thunder Mountain” area they teased at Destination D23 in 2022

During that presentation, they teased areas for “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Most people want to see Disney Villains, and with Epic Universe at Universal Orlando bringing the Dark Universe featuring Universal Monsters, it would be a great idea to compete head-to-head.

Currently, “Encanto” has been moved to the blue sky area, replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom, which is called Tropical Americas.

Oddly, they didn’t mention any of this yesterday when Disney CEO Bob Iger answered questions (that many feel were pre-recorded.) He was asked directly about what Disney would add with Epic Universe coming, and Bob Iger deflected by saying all the projects they’ve opened since 2017 were to combat Epic Universe. 

Here’s what Scott Gustin posted. 

He also claimed that during an Imagineer showcase those in attendance were told about the permit and that it was water management permits tied to the “Beyond Thunder Mountain” expansion.

 

Not sure why Bob Iger didn’t mention it. Maybe if it looked like they would lose the proxy battle, he would have pulled that one out to try and save their seats. 

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if this is true, the indications seem to be that they will be making announcements.

Mabye in five years or so, we will have another new area in the Magic Kingdom.

What do you think? Comment and let us know. 


