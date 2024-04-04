Disney Rumored To Be Filing Permits For Magic Kingdom Construction Beyond Thunder Mountain







A new rumor from X poster Scott Gustin seemingly indicates that Disney is filing permits for work behind the Magic Kingdom for a future expansion. It could also just be work in the area. But many are thinking Disney is going to try to start work on the “Beyond Thunder Mountain” area they teased at Destination D23 in 2022.

During that presentation, they teased areas for “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Most people want to see Disney Villains, and with Epic Universe at Universal Orlando bringing the Dark Universe featuring Universal Monsters, it would be a great idea to compete head-to-head.

Currently, “Encanto” has been moved to the blue sky area, replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom, which is called Tropical Americas.

Oddly, they didn’t mention any of this yesterday when Disney CEO Bob Iger answered questions (that many feel were pre-recorded.) He was asked directly about what Disney would add with Epic Universe coming, and Bob Iger deflected by saying all the projects they’ve opened since 2017 were to combat Epic Universe.

Here’s what Scott Gustin posted.

NEW: Walt Disney World is currently in the process of filing permits for development work behind Magic Kingdom that will prepare the area for a future expansion expected to be the largest expansion in the park’s history. pic.twitter.com/nGmn78ZkH7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 4, 2024

He also claimed that during an Imagineer showcase those in attendance were told about the permit and that it was water management permits tied to the “Beyond Thunder Mountain” expansion.

Michael Hundgen, VP, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, showed us an early look at the permit and told us it will be officially filed in the coming weeks. I’ll share the permit when it’s public. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 4, 2024

Not sure why Bob Iger didn’t mention it. Maybe if it looked like they would lose the proxy battle, he would have pulled that one out to try and save their seats.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if this is true, the indications seem to be that they will be making announcements.

Mabye in five years or so, we will have another new area in the Magic Kingdom.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.