Disney Ruined The Beautiful Fountain In The Morocco Pavilion At EPCOT

Walt Disney World

By Kambrea Pratt
EPCOT is known for being the home of the World Showcase. Many countries have pavilions showcasing their architecture, food, culture, and more. Morocco’s pavilion is one of the more beautiful, featuring gorgeous mosaic designs.

These designs were so important to the government of Morocco that King Hassan II even sent artisans to craft the mosaics and parts of the pavilion to make it as authentic as possible. The designs are stunning—or at least some were. Disney had just changed one of the gorgeous mosaic pieces, and to say it’s a downgrade is an understatement.

Disney has removed the star-shaped fountain and replaced it with a garden that looks like it was tiled to look like a 1990s mall bathroom.

Before:

After:

Since the Moroccan government ended its sponsorship of the pavilion in 2020, Disney is now running it. They don’t seem to be as invested in the beauty and art of Morocco as the people of the country were.

Now Disney parks fans are chiming in.

 

 

It’s not even compatible in terms of quality. Given that Morocco isn’t sponsoring the pavilion anymore, it seems like a culturally significant loss.

Disney gets a lot of things right in the parks. This isn’t one of those things.

What do you think? Comment and us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



