Disney Ride Wars: Toy Story Mania VS. WEB SLINGERS







For this week’s Disney Ride War, we have Toy Story Mania versus Disney California Adventure’s WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Although Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney California Adventure both have identical Toy Story Mania rides, we are going to go with the one from Disney’s Hollywood Studios – the first reason being that we need a Walt Disney World opponent and the second being that the line queue at DHS’s is superior to the one at DCA’s.

Toy Story Mania (located in Toy Story Land) and WEB SLINGERS (located at Avengers Campus) are both 4D shooting game rides. Which is superior?

Let’s take a look at these features:

Queue Area

Toy Story Mania’s queue area makes guests feel as if they are Andy’s toys as they walk through Andy’s backyard, into his house, and all the way up to his bedroom which are all filled with life-sized toys, games, drawings, markers, and crayons. Mr. Potato Head even interacts with riders as they pass him by in the queue.

WEB SLINGERS’ queue area takes guests through the WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade) Open House where they learn from Peter Parker himself that they are going to test the WEB SLINGER vehicles which will enable them to shoot webs like “his buddy” Spider-Man. Guests will find posters featuring info about the ride vehicles and the organization’s engineers, webs, a white board filled with equations, a bulletin board, decorated lockers teasing the Young Avengers, an accounting office (where the 4D glasses are picked up), and signs with directions on how to play the game.

Winner: Toy Story Mania – the theming is better, and there is much more detail (plus Mr. Potato Head)! What would make WEB SLINGERS more exciting (and make more sense) is if they have guests “get bitten” by a radioactive spider instead of just having a ride vehicle grant them the ability to sling webs.

Ride

Toy Story Mania has riders play Toy Story themed carnival games such as Hamm & Eggs, Rex & Trixie’s Dino Darts, Green Army Men Shoot Camp, Buzz Lightyear’s Flying Tossers, and Woody’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Gallery. The ride vehicles are trains with two carts that each have two sides. Each side fits two riders and has two guns.

Together with Spider-Man, riders save Avengers Campus from the Spider-Bots on WEB SLINGERS as they move around and aim their wrists to sling webs. Just like Toy Story Mania, the ride vehicles are trains with two carts that each have two sides. Each side here, however, fits four riders and has no guns.

Winner: WEB SLINGERS – simply using my wrists rather than guns is more convenient for me, and I love getting to be Spider-Girl!

The Superior Attraction

One has better theming and queue area. The other has a better ride/game.

While I feel like Toy Story Mania is objectively the superior attraction because of its whole immersive setup, I am personally going to go with WEB SLINGERS since I’m better at that game.

Which 4D gaming attraction do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for next week’s Disney Ride War!