Disney Ride Wars: Incredicoaster VS. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster







We’re back with our third Disney Ride War! This week it’s Disney California Adventure’s Incredicoaster up against Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Incredicoaster and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster are both popular launch coasters with at least one inversion. Incredicoaster, formerly known as California Screamin’, is an outdoor, The Incredibles 2 themed roller coaster that rests on Pixar Pier (previously Paradise Pier), while Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is an indoor, Aerosmith themed roller coaster located next to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror on Sunset Boulevard.

Which coaster is better?

Let’s look at these features:

Queue Area

Incredicoaster’s queue area provides a Victorian boardwalk atmosphere along with murals of The Incredibles and signs giving info on each of the characters’ superpowers.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s queue area takes guests through a recording studio for a record label called G-Force Records. Advertisements for the latest albums from famous artists are seen on the walls as well as promotions for the riders’ own gigs (MyMagic+ uses guests’ names and hometowns to customize their own tour posters when they walk by). After the pre-show, guests are taken “outside” to the loading area which is in a parking garage on a city street.

Winner: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster – obviously! There is much, much more effort and detail put into this queue area.

Pre-Show

In the Incredicoaster’s pre-show, The Incredibles are interviewed and asked about previous droids they have fought as well as their thoughts on the attraction being dedicated to them. The best part is when Violet goes, “Sure, slap our names on an old ride!” Gotta love it when Disney is self-aware.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s pre-show has the members of Aerosmith warmly greeting guests despite them crashing their recording session. In fact, the band is too kind that they have their manager provide backstage passes for their fans along with a really fast, super stretch limo to make it to the show that is all the way across town.

Winner: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Both are pretty good, but this one is iconic. Plus, it is played in a specific pre-show room where guests are almost always guaranteed to catch the whole thing. The Incredicoaster pre-show, however, is shown in the queue are. If the lines are moving fast, chances are likely that guests will miss a good portion of it.

Ride

On Incredicoaster, guests take a peak at Edna’s house as she babysits Jack-Jack. When the baby gets away, the coaster launches from 0 to 55mph in 4 seconds and speeds along with Dash to find his little brother. The red tunnels continue the story with Elastigirl stretching out, Mr. Incredible punching a hole through the tunnel and holding out a cookie, and Violet using her force shields in failed attempts to catch the child. Then riders find that the baby duplicated himself into multiple Jack-Jack’s. Eventually, Edna lures a now giant Jack-Jack back into her home with a cookie. Incredicoaster features multiple drops, twists and turns, and one loop.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster launches from 0 to 57mph in 2.8 seconds as guests ride through Hollywood to get to the Aerosmith concert. On the way, Aerosmith songs are blasted as you go through two loops, one corkscrew, and twists and turns.

Winner: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. While I love that Incredicoaster has drops, the ride is a bit too jerky for my liking. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, however, is smoother and a little faster. I also typically prefer indoor coasters to outdoor ones.

The Superior Attraction

Despite not being an Aerosmith fan, I cannot deny that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster truly delivers on its theming, and its launch is very fun and thrilling. Therefore, it is definitely the superior attraction!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, unfortunately, is currently closed for a lengthy refurbishment and will reopen this summer.

Tell us which ride you prefer in the comments below, and stay tuned for next week’s Disney Ride War!