Disney Renews ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ For Season 2 at Disney+







Disney has announced that the popular “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

The first season has been popular and streamed over 110 minutes on Disney+ and Hulu. It was also reviewed well by viewers and critics.

In the second season Disney will adapt Rick Riordan’s second novel “The Sea of Monsters.” In this book Percy and his friends go on a quest to retrieve the mythical Golden Fleece.

Author Rick Riordan is excited to work on another season saying,

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+. Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis also issued a statement,

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere. We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

I’m sure this announcement will be exciting to many Percy Jackson fans.

