Disney Releases Trailer For Zootopia+ Coming to Disney+

Disney has just released a trailer for the upcoming ‘Zootopia+’ show coming to Disney+ on November 9th with all-new stories.

When the show premieres there will be six episodes:

1. Hopp on Board – When Judy boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city’s first bunny cop, Stu and Bonnie’s youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a ride atop the train, forcing the down-to-earth duo out of their comfort zone and into an action-packed rescue mission.

2. The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia – Newly engaged, Fru Fru kicks off wedding planning with enthusiasm and flourish—at least until her scene-stealing cousin Tru Tru arrives to assume the role of Shrew of Honor. A battle for the spotlight ensues until a close call with a giant donut reveals that for better or worse, no one knows you better than family.

3. Duke the Musical – After being wrangled and arrested in a giant donut—compliments of Officer Judy Hopps—clever criminal weasel Duke reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong—in song. In a musical aptly staged in his own mind, Duke contemplates how to go from a small time crook to the Big Time!

4. The Godfather of the Bride – A touching tale about the powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big revisits Fru Fru’s big day when he delivers a revelatory father-of-the-bride speech. Taking guests back in time to his days as Mr. Small, a new immigrant to Zootopia, he imparts the wisdom he gained then about the importance of friends, family and community.

5. So You Think You Can Prance – ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser persuades his boss, Chief Bogo, to audition for “So You Think You Can Prance.” The stakes are high as the ultimate prize is a dream-come-true opportunity to dance on stage with megastar pop sensation Gazelle.

6. Dinner Rush – As super server Sam urgently tries to finish her restaurant shift to make a once-in-a-lifetime Gazelle concert, Flash and Priscilla show up at the last minute with hopes of a once-in-a-lifetime dinner.”

The new series is being directed to the Co-Head of Story from ‘Zootopia,’ Josie Trinidad and the Director of ‘Once Upon a Snowman’ Trent Correy. It is being produced by the Associate Producer of ‘Encanto,’ Nathan Curtis.

