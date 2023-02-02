Disney+ Releases One Month ‘Mandalorian’ Teaser, Featurette and New Poster







It’s officially one month until the kick off of the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+. To celebrate Disney released a poster, featurette and a short teaser of the show premiering on March 1, 2023.

In one month, #TheMandalorian returns. The new season starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9utTLcjnKf — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2023

A new poster was also unveiled featuring Mando holding the Dark Saber.

#TheMandalorian and #Grogu‘s journey continues. The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0j2ie4ZjnQ — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 1, 2023

Finally a featurette ‘Phenomenon’ was also released:

The global phenomenon returns. The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on Disney+. 💚 this Tweet to receive weekly episode reminders. pic.twitter.com/HmfEe5Elis — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2023

A handy episode release date listing was made by a fan.

Episode 1 -March 1

Episode 2 -March 8

Episode 3 – March 15

Episode 4 – March 22

Episode 5 – March 29

Episode 6 – April 5

Episode 7 – April 12

Episode 8 – April 19

Here is the season three synopsis:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.”

Luckily February is a very short month, so it will be March 1, four weeks from today!

