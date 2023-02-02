Disney+ Releases One Month ‘Mandalorian’ Teaser, Featurette and New Poster

It’s officially one month until the kick off of the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+. To celebrate Disney released a poster, featurette and a short teaser of the show premiering on March 1, 2023.
In one month, #TheMandalorian returns.
The new season starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9utTLcjnKf
— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2023
A new poster was also unveiled featuring Mando holding the Dark Saber.
#TheMandalorian and #Grogu‘s journey continues.
The new season of The Mandalorian starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0j2ie4ZjnQ
— Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 1, 2023
Finally a featurette ‘Phenomenon’ was also released:
The global phenomenon returns.
The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on Disney+.
💚 this Tweet to receive weekly episode reminders. pic.twitter.com/HmfEe5Elis
— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 1, 2023
A handy episode release date listing was made by a fan.
This is the way . . . pic.twitter.com/0bfEyVz7dG
— Acadius 𓃠𓃣 (@Acadius) February 1, 2023
- Episode 1 -March 1
- Episode 2 -March 8
- Episode 3 – March 15
- Episode 4 – March 22
- Episode 5 – March 29
- Episode 6 – April 5
- Episode 7 – April 12
- Episode 8 – April 19
Here is the season three synopsis:
“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.”
Luckily February is a very short month, so it will be March 1, four weeks from today!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.