Disney Releases New Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ Teaser Trailer







Disney has just released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Disney+ show based on the best-selling RickRiordan book series. The first season will be based on the first book in the series, “The Lightning Thief.”

Here is the new teaser trailer:

The two-episode premiere will debut on December 20th and will have eight episodes in total for the first season.

Here is the write-up from YouTube:

“Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Charlie Bushnell as Luke, Adam Copeland as Ares, Jay Duplass as Hades, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Lance Reddick as Zeus, and Toby Stephens as Poseidon.

