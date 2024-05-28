Disney Releases New Moana 2 Poster With Trailer Debuting Tomorrow







Disney has just released the poster for the upcoming Moana 2 film and announced that the trailer will be released tomorrow, March 29, 2024.

The post was made on social media today.

The ocean is calling them back 🌊🌺 Experience the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 tomorrow and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024! pic.twitter.com/PuJISsMPWH — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 28, 2024

“Moana 2” was originally meant to be a show for Disney+. It was instead repurposed into a film when Disney realized that the first “Moana” film was a top streaming performer. Disney CEO Bob Iger needed an announcement to try to gain votes ahead of the Disney board battle.

After the change, Disney got the original voice actors of Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to return for the film version. Sadly, the voice actors for the show were pushed out to repurpose the completed animation.

A synopsis for the new film reads:

“Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Tomorrow, the new trailer will be released.

The film will be released to theaters on November 27, 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!