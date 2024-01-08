Disney Releases New Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney and Bourke Pieces







Disney has just released two new Dooney and Bourke pieces on Shop Disney. This new line for Valentine’s Day features hearts and several characters like Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, and Chip and Dale with Clarice.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 10” H x 14” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 10” L.

“Celebrate romance with all your favorite cartoon couples on this heartfelt Dooney & Bourke tote. It’s a season of sweet sentiments and you’ll be smitten with style when carrying this bag featuring an allover pattern with loving friends and hearts. Other features include Dooney & Bourke’s signature metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and plenty of space for all your essentials.

Allover heart filigree print pattern on textured coated cotton

Coupled characters include Mickey with Minnie, Donald with Daisy, and Chip with Dale and Clarice

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Leather handles

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed)with a strap measurement of 7” L.

“Celebrate romance with all your favorite cartoon couples on this heartfelt Dooney & Bourke wallet. It’s a season of sweet sentiments and you’ll be smitten with style when carrying this purse featuring loving friends and hearts. Other features include Dooney & Bourke’s signature metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and a detachable wrist strap.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Coupled characters include Mickey with Minnie, Donald with Daisy, and Chip with Dale and Clarice.

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware“

These pieces are available now on Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!