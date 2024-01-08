Disney Releases New Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney and Bourke Pieces

Disney has just released two new Dooney and Bourke pieces on Shop Disney. This new line for Valentine’s Day features hearts and several characters like Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, and Chip and Dale with Clarice.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
This piece measures 10” H x 14” W x 4” D with a handle drop of 10” L.
“Celebrate romance with all your favorite cartoon couples on this heartfelt Dooney & Bourke tote. It’s a season of sweet sentiments and you’ll be smitten with style when carrying this bag featuring an allover pattern with loving friends and hearts. Other features include Dooney & Bourke’s signature metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and plenty of space for all your essentials.
- Allover heart filigree print pattern on textured coated cotton
- Coupled characters include Mickey with Minnie, Donald with Daisy, and Chip with Dale and Clarice
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Leather handles
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware“
Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet -$188.00
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D (when closed)with a strap measurement of 7” L.
“Celebrate romance with all your favorite cartoon couples on this heartfelt Dooney & Bourke wallet. It’s a season of sweet sentiments and you’ll be smitten with style when carrying this purse featuring loving friends and hearts. Other features include Dooney & Bourke’s signature metal label on the front, genuine leather trim and a detachable wrist strap.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Coupled characters include Mickey with Minnie, Donald with Daisy, and Chip with Dale and Clarice.
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware“
These pieces are available now on Shop Disney!
