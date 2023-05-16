Disney Releases New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer







Disney has released another new trailer for the upcoming ‘Haunted Mansion’ film. If you are a big Haunted Mansion fan like me, you will see a bunch of Easter eggs in the trailer!

This trailer focuses heavily on LaKeith Stanfield’s character and the Hat Box Ghost, played by Jared Leto.

The teaser’s write-up implores fans to “Take the ride to the other side.”

“Watch the brand-new trailer for Haunted Mansion, appearing only in theaters July 28. Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.”

As I mentioned, the trailer is full of Easter eggs from the attraction and lore around the attraction.

The house is clearly modeled after the attraction. We see the characters in the library and the chairs seen in the ride.

This chair looks like the Doom Buggies.

We also see the Hitchhiking Ghosts and Dueling Ghosts.

Of course, the Hatbox Ghost and Constance Hatchaway are in it.

And Madame Leota, of course.

Danny DeVito makes it more fun. My kids love him.

The more you watch the trailer, the more you see. I only mentioned a few.

Like other Disney films of late, the scenes have very dark lighting. But in the case of this film, it makes sense.

Fans of the attraction can catch the movie in theaters beginning on July 28!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!