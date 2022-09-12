Disney Releases New Coco Dooney and Bourke Pieces

Monday has arrived and with it comes new merchandise on Shop Disney. With the drop we have some new ‘Coco’ Dooney and Bourke bags! The background is white and features Miguel with sugar skulls, music notes and flowers.
I do like the print. I just always worry about white bags, but that’s a me issue. Overall it’s pretty cute!
Let’s take a look!
‘Coco’ Dooney and Bourke Tote Bag – $298
This piece measures 11 3/4” H x 9 1/2” W x 5 1/2” D.
“Young Miguel is featured in the allover print on this tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the coated cotton design captures the film’s colorful spirit with its use of flowers and sugar skulls.
- Allover Coco print featuring Miguel*
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure
- Exterior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Rolled leather top carry handles
- Lined
- Metal feet
- Goldtone hardware“
‘Coco’ Dooney and Bourke Crossbody – $168
This bag measures 6 1/4” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D
“Young Miguel is featured in the allover print on this crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the coated cotton design captures the film’s colorful spirit with its use of flowers and sugar skulls.
- Allover Coco print featuring Miguel*
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with braided leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Goldtone hardware
- Fabric lined“
‘Coco’ Dooney and Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168
The wallet measures 6 1/4” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D
“Carry all your essentials for you next musical adventure with this Dooney and Bourke wristlet wallet. It features an allover design inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco with an allover print of Miguel, sugar skulls, florals and more and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.
- Allover pattern featuring Miguel, sugar skulls, florals, and music notes
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Leather trim
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Lined
- Removable leather wrist strap
- Goldtone hardware“
You can purchase these items on Shop Disney now and most likely in the parks.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
