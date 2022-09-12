Disney Releases New Coco Dooney and Bourke Pieces

Monday has arrived and with it comes new merchandise on Shop Disney. With the drop we have some new ‘Coco’ Dooney and Bourke bags! The background is white and features Miguel with sugar skulls, music notes and flowers.

I do like the print. I just always worry about white bags, but that’s a me issue. Overall it’s pretty cute!

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 11 3/4” H x 9 1/2” W x 5 1/2” D.

“Young Miguel is featured in the allover print on this tote bag by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the coated cotton design captures the film’s colorful spirit with its use of flowers and sugar skulls.

Allover Coco print featuring Miguel*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure

Exterior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather top carry handles

Lined

Metal feet

Goldtone hardware“

This bag measures 6 1/4” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D

“Young Miguel is featured in the allover print on this crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the coated cotton design captures the film’s colorful spirit with its use of flowers and sugar skulls.

Allover Coco print featuring Miguel*

Screen art on coated cotton

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

Goldtone hardware

Fabric lined“

The wallet measures 6 1/4” H x 8 1/2” W x 2 1/2” D

“Carry all your essentials for you next musical adventure with this Dooney and Bourke wristlet wallet. It features an allover design inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco with an allover print of Miguel, sugar skulls, florals and more and is finished with goldtone hardware and leather details.

Allover pattern featuring Miguel, sugar skulls, florals, and music notes

Screen art on coated cotton*

Leather trim

Zip closure with leather pull

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Lined

Removable leather wrist strap

Goldtone hardware“

You can purchase these items on Shop Disney now and most likely in the parks.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!