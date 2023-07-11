Disney Releases More EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Menus







Recently Disney posted most of their EPCOT Food and Wine Festival menu on their webpage. However, four locations were missing. Now we have the menu offerings for those locations.

These four, all new, Global Marketplace locations will be opening later this fall.

Char & Chop

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad (New)

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta (New)

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta (New)

Beverages:

Krombacher Pilsner (New)

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager (New)

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter (New)

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

Wine & Wedge

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments (New) ( Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade (New) ( Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread (New) ( Emile’s Fromage Montage)

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accoutrements paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port (New)

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese (New)

Hartley Apple Brandy (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port (New)

Flight

Bubbles & Brine

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon (New)

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce (New)

Caviar with traditional accompaniments, champagne cream, and blini (New)

Beverages:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

Swirled Showcase

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Apple-Cinnamon Salted Caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic)

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Toasted Coconut Porter Float with vanilla soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

