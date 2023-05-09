Disney Releases Limited Edition Ariel Doll

Disney has added another $150 doll to their princess line up. This time it’s a 17″ doll of Halle Bailey’s Ariel from the live-action “Little Mermaid” film. She is currently available on Shop Disney and is limited to 5,200 pieces.
Limited Edition 17″ Live-Action Ariel Doll – $149.99
“The Ariel Limited Edition Doll follows the siren call to adventure, travelling from her undersea kingdom to the curious surface world. Fully poseable with flowing hair, sequined tail, ruffled trims and iridescent organza fins, our glamorous Little Mermaid, as seen in Disney’s live action film, will entice you to be part of her world forever.
- Limited Edition of 5,200
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Metallic fabric top with ruffled organza trim
- Sequined mermaid tail with iridescent ruffled trims
- Layered, iridescent, multicolor mesh and organza fins
- Flowing red hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Comes with dinglehopper, spyglass and shoulder bag accessories
- Display stand included“
I love her hair and the tail on this doll! So pretty!
A lot of doll collectors buy up these limited edition dolls so she could sell out quickly just FYI.
