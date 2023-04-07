Disney Releases First Teaser Trailer For Star Wars Ahsoka Show







Star Wars Celebration is in full force today in London. During the event a teaser for the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Ahsoka’ debuted. You can check that out below.

From the trailer we have it confirmed that Thrawn will be a part of the show and the trailer even went as far as to mention “heir to the Empire.” For those unfamiliar “Heir to the Empire” is a reference to the book of the same name by author Timothy Zahn. The Zahn trilogy of books kicked off the sequels to the original ‘Star Wars’ films. Years before the prequel trilogy was filmed. The books were part of the EU (expanded universe) before Disney bought the franchise and stated they were no longer canon.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Here’s your first look at the new poster for #Ahsoka, coming August 2023 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KWUrN59YyS — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023

Other characters appearing are Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead,) Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and her droid Chopper. Ezra Bridger is also set to appear in the show.

Ahsoka will launch on Disney+ in August 2023

