Disney Releases First Look At Upcoming ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film







Disney has finally dropped a trailer for it’s upcoming ‘The Haunted Mansion’ film. It’s actually looking to be a bit of a darker film with some comedy thrown in. It gives me some ‘Poltergeist’ vibes. The visuals are spot on, and you can see a lot of places that the attraction clearly inspired the film.

Here is the trailer:

“Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.”

The director, Justin Simien, is apparently a fan of the attraction and he used to work at Disneyland!

“There was something about that ride that I felt was there in the script. I wanted to be sure all the Easter eggs are there because I’m a nerd.”

Disney also offered this quote from Simien in the YouTube write-up:

“As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

As a fellow Haunted Mansion nerd, this gives me hope. My kids will be sold on it just because it has Danny DeVito in it.

We also were given a new poster today!

The image features characters on a staircase including: Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon), paranormal tour guide Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield), Harriet the psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a priest named Kent (Owen Wilson) and a college historian (Danny DeVito).

I grabbed some screenshots of characters:

Okay it’s a clock, but it’s so famous it’s a character.

Source: People