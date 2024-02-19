Disney Ranks Low on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers List

Forbes recently released its 2024 list of America’s Best Large Employers list. All the big names are there, including the Walt Disney Company. So, how did the Mouse rank against companies like Delta Airlines, Trader Joe’s, and Sony?
Out of 600 other large employers, the Walt Disney Company ranked in 419th place. Other companies that came in the low 400s were Chick-fil-A, Hershey, and L’Oreal. Oof.
Hey, at least Disney ranked better than the U.S. Department of Commerce, Netflix, and … Marco’s Pizza. That’s something to be proud of, right?
How does Forbes compile this list? Well, it’s pretty straightforward.
The publication works in conjunction with market research firm Statista. The data has some restrictions, such as only considering ratings from employees “who had worked for the company within the past two years, and individuals familiar with the company through friends, family or peers in their industry.”
However, the input did have a hierarchy of value, with current employees’ opinions being “weighted more heavily—to better identify companies that have been rated well consistently over time.”
So, who topped the list? It was somewhat surprising:
- Novo Nordisk
- Garmin
- Cook Children’s Health Care System
- Delta Air Lines
- Children’s Hospital Colorado
- In-N-Out Burger
- Houston Methodist
- eXP Realty
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- The University of Kansas Health System
[Source: Forbes]
