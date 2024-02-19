Disney Ranks Low on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers List







Forbes recently released its 2024 list of America’s Best Large Employers list. All the big names are there, including the Walt Disney Company. So, how did the Mouse rank against companies like Delta Airlines, Trader Joe’s, and Sony?

Out of 600 other large employers, the Walt Disney Company ranked in 419th place. Other companies that came in the low 400s were Chick-fil-A, Hershey, and L’Oreal. Oof.

Hey, at least Disney ranked better than the U.S. Department of Commerce, Netflix, and … Marco’s Pizza. That’s something to be proud of, right?

How does Forbes compile this list? Well, it’s pretty straightforward.

The publication works in conjunction with market research firm Statista. The data has some restrictions, such as only considering ratings from employees “who had worked for the company within the past two years, and individuals familiar with the company through friends, family or peers in their industry.”

However, the input did have a hierarchy of value, with current employees’ opinions being “weighted more heavily—to better identify companies that have been rated well consistently over time.”

So, who topped the list? It was somewhat surprising:

Novo Nordisk Garmin Cook Children’s Health Care System Delta Air Lines Children’s Hospital Colorado In-N-Out Burger Houston Methodist eXP Realty St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital The University of Kansas Health System

I’ve worked with St. Jude in the past, so that’s not a big surprise. However, Delta Air Lines is something I didn’t expect to show up so close to the top.

Unfortunately, Forbes does not give us a better peek into the metrics of the surveys conducted with current and former employees. How many of the Walt Disney Company’s 166,000 workers responded? How many former Cast Members gave input? How did the feedback skew? We may never know, but given Disney’s current struggles , it’s no wonder it ranked so low on the list.

Were you surprised at Disney’s place on Forbes’ list? Let us know!

