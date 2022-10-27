Disney Raises Prices of Dok-Ondar’s Legacy Lightsabers In Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

If you are headed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Batuu) be aware prices keep on creeping up. The lightsaber building experience at Savi’s Workshop recently increased by $30. Building a droid has increased by $20 and now the Legacy Lightsabers at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities have gone up in price as well.
Blog Mickey recently posted about the price increases and included this list of prices:
- Leia – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Luminara – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Reforged Skywalker – Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)
- Rey – Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)
- Luke Skywalker – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Plo Koon – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Count Dooku (Darth Tyranus)– Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)
- Shadow Maul – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Darth Maul – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Darth Vader –Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)
- Darth Sidious – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Kylo Ren – Now $179.99 / Was $169.99 ($10 increase)
- Cal Kestis – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)
- Dark Saber –Now $219.99/ Was $209.99 ($10 increase)
- Ahsoka Tano – Now $249.99 / Was $229.99 ($20 increase)
It’s interesting to me that Ahsoka, who has a new show coming soon got a $20 increase in her already super pricey light saber.
The prices just keep going up and up.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Full Credit to Blog Mickey
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.