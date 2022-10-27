Disney Raises Prices of Dok-Ondar’s Legacy Lightsabers In Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

If you are headed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Batuu) be aware prices keep on creeping up. The lightsaber building experience at Savi’s Workshop recently increased by $30. Building a droid has increased by $20 and now the Legacy Lightsabers at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities have gone up in price as well.

Blog Mickey recently posted about the price increases and included this list of prices:

Leia – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Luminara – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Reforged Skywalker – Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)

– Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase) Rey – Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)

– Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase) Luke Skywalker – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Plo Koon – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Count Dooku (Darth Tyranus) – Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)

– Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase) Shadow Maul – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Darth Maul – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Darth Vader –Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase)

–Now $159.99 / Was $149.99 ($10 increase) Darth Sidious – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Kylo Ren – Now $179.99 / Was $169.99 ($10 increase)

– Now $179.99 / Was $169.99 ($10 increase) Cal Kestis – Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase)

– Now- $169.99 / Was- $159.99 ($10 increase) Dark Saber –Now $219.99/ Was $209.99 ($10 increase)

–Now $219.99/ Was $209.99 ($10 increase) Ahsoka Tano – Now $249.99 / Was $229.99 ($20 increase)

It’s interesting to me that Ahsoka, who has a new show coming soon got a $20 increase in her already super pricey light saber.

The prices just keep going up and up.

Source: Full Credit to Blog Mickey