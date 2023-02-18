Disney Pushes Back ‘The Marvels’ Release Date Again but Offers A Poster







Yesterday Marvel announced that it’s upcoming film ‘The Marvels’ has once again been pushed back. This marks the fifth time the film has gotten a new release date. Originally it was scheduled for release on July 8, 2022. Then it was moved to November 11, 2022 and then again to February 17, 2023. That spot was given to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘The Marvels’ was pushed back again to July 28, 2023. Yesterday a new release date of November 10, 2023 has been announced.

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

Marvel didn’t even really mention the date change, the internet noticed immediately.

With the first couple date changes one could possibly argue it was due to pandemic delays pushing the film back. But five delays sounds like there are issues. It feels like Marvel and Disney are trying to stall this film for as long as possible.

The previous July 28 release date has now been given to Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ film. They literally took out a Marvel film from a summer date to replace it with their ‘Haunted Mansion’ movie. This was after they switched the February 17th date out for the new Ant-man film.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is already facing an uphill battle at the box office in one of the original ‘The Marvels’ slots. The latest Ant-Man film is not expected to perform very well and that is with it not facing much competition until ‘Cocaine Bear’ comes out next week.

The July 28, 2023 date would have put ‘The Marvels’ between ‘Barbie’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ but now Disney is putting their new ‘Haunted Mansion’ film in that slot to give ‘The Marvels’ the November slot ahead of Thanksgiving. However, competition is going to be worse for them then as ‘Dune: Part 2’ is releasing a week prior on November 3rd and ‘Trolls 3’ and a new ‘Hunger Games’ film are releasing the week after on November 17th.

Disney could be shuffling the dates around to try to compete better in the box office, but it’s concerning that ‘The Marvels’ has been shifted around so many times. The movie was supposed to be out last year, and until now, the only time anything has been shown was at D23.

Right now Disney’s best shot at a Marvel “blockbuster” seems to rest with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3’ releasing in May. Disney has announced that they will be spreading out the Marvel films and shows more and this could be part of the reason ‘The Marvels’ was pushed back from July until November. However, it feels like there could be issues with the female-led, superhero film because it had been shifted four times before Disney made that announcement. ‘Ms. Marvel’ did not do all that well on Disney+ last June.

