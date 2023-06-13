Disney Pushes back Marvel and Avatar For Live Action Moana and Star Wars







Disney has just changed up their release calendar, pushing back Marvel and Avatar films to shove in the live-action ‘Moana’ film and a ‘Star Wars’ film.

Seems kind of counter-intuitive to push back performers like ‘Avatar’ for another live-action remake no one wants, but Disney hasn’t exactly been doing smart things for a while now.

According to Variety, the new schedule is as follows:

Live Action Moana has been assigned a release date of June 27, 2025.

Deadpool 3 has been moved up six months from November 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024.

The May 3, 2024 date was originally assigned to ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, and now the Marvel film has a release date of July 26, 2024.

That change is now pushing the “Thunderbots’ to December 20, 2024, as the July 26th date was taken.

A new ‘Aliens’ film, produced by Ridley Scott, is set for August 16, 2024.

‘Blade’ was to release on September 6, 2024 (After being pushed back from November 2023). It will now release on February 14, 2025.

‘Fantastic Four’, which was originally to be released in November 2024 is now moving to May 2, 2025.

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ is moving from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026.

‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, which was to release on May 1, 2026, is not releasing on May 7, 2027.

‘Avatar 3’ is now set for December 19, 2025, while ‘Avatar 4’ is now December 21, 2029. Pushing ‘Avatar 5’ back to December 19, 2031.

An untitled ‘Star Wars’ film is now in the December 18, 2026 spot.

Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ film has been moved from December 19, 2025, to May 22, 2026.

The third untitled ‘Star Wars’ film is now sitting at a December 17, 2027 release date.

Disney is citing production delays and the WGA strike as a reason for the shifts. But they added in some new titles like the ‘Moana’ live-action film as well.

The long gap between ‘Avatar’ films is supposedly to allow post-production and special effects teams the time to make sure the films look the best. Given how CGI-heavy they are, it makes sense.

Marvel might want to use the extra time to improve their VFX as is has been sorely lacking for some of the most recent films and shows.

Interestingly enough, no other live-action remake film is listed in the shuffle, except for ‘Moana.’ Apparently, those remain unchanged or unassigned.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.