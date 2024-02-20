Disney Princess Tiara Pins Are Now Available

Disney pin collectors, there are new pins available featuring Disney Princess tiaras. Personally, I was bummed because I hoped they would be hair clips (get on that Disney), but these are collectible pins. There are six pins available in the parks and on ShopDisney.com.
Let’s take a look!
The Little Mermaid Ariel Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Ariel tiara pin with cloisonné shell and bubbles setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.
- Sculpted Ariel tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Cloisonné shell and bubbles setting
- Translucent fill accents
- Silvertone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“
Tangled Rapunzel Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Rapunzel tiara pin with cloisonné floral petals setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.
- Sculpted Rapunzel tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Cloisonné floral petals setting
- Translucent fill accents
- Goldtone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“
The Princess and The Frog Tiana Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Tiana tiara pin with cloisonné lotus flower setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.
- Sculpted Tiana tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Cloisonné lotus flower setting
- Translucent fill accent
- Silvertone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“
Aladdin Jasmine Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Jasmine tiara pin with cloisonné lotus bloom setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.
- Sculpted Jasmine tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Cloisonné lotus flower setting
- Translucent fill accent
- Goldtone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“
Beauty and the Beast Belle Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 3/4” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Belle tiara pin with cloisonné rose setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes
- Sculpted Belle tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Cloisonné rose setting
- Goldtone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“
Moana Tiara Pin – Disney Princess – $14.99
The pin is approximately 1 1/2” H x 2” W.
“This sparkling, sculpted Moana tiara pin with tropical cloisonné decoration will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.
- Sculpted Moana tiara pin
- Fanciful filigree
- Tropical cloisonné decoration
- Translucent fill accents
- Rosegold finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp“
These are so pretty! Although I still wish these were actual hair clips.
Which one is your favorite?
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.