Disney Princess Tiara Pins Are Now Available







Disney pin collectors, there are new pins available featuring Disney Princess tiaras. Personally, I was bummed because I hoped they would be hair clips (get on that Disney), but these are collectible pins. There are six pins available in the parks and on ShopDisney.com.

Let’s take a look!

The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Ariel tiara pin with cloisonné shell and bubbles setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.

Sculpted Ariel tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Cloisonné shell and bubbles setting

Translucent fill accents

Silvertone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“

The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Rapunzel tiara pin with cloisonné floral petals setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.

Sculpted Rapunzel tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Cloisonné floral petals setting

Translucent fill accents

Goldtone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“

The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Tiana tiara pin with cloisonné lotus flower setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.

Sculpted Tiana tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Cloisonné lotus flower setting

Translucent fill accent

Silvertone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“

The pin is approximately 1” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Jasmine tiara pin with cloisonné lotus bloom setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.

Sculpted Jasmine tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Cloisonné lotus flower setting

Translucent fill accent

Goldtone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“

The pin is approximately 3/4” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Belle tiara pin with cloisonné rose setting will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes

Sculpted Belle tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Cloisonné rose setting

Goldtone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp.“

The pin is approximately 1 1/2” H x 2” W.

“This sparkling, sculpted Moana tiara pin with tropical cloisonné decoration will be a collector’s crowning glory. Comes on a backing card with illustrated Disney Princess silhouettes.

Sculpted Moana tiara pin

Fanciful filigree

Tropical cloisonné decoration

Translucent fill accents

Rosegold finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp“

These are so pretty! Although I still wish these were actual hair clips.

Which one is your favorite?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!