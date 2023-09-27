‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ Is Coming Back in 2024 and We Have the Dates and Information







Disney has announced that “Disney Princess- The Concert” will kick off in 2024. This announcement comes fresh off the heels of its Disney Concerts “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” that ended last month.

Disney Princess- The Concert features beloved Disney songs that “come alive on stage with a host of acclaimed Broadway and television stars in Disney Princess – The Concert! Your every dream will come true as larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic while these powerhouse talents sing your favorite princess, hero and (yes!) villain songs, and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.”

Disney posted this video on YouTube:

What to expect:

Broadway performers will be singing the songs and actual costumed Disney characters will not be part of this experience.

The show is about one hour and 45 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. It is appropriate for general audiences, but the recommended age is six and up. They also encourage you to dress up in your “favorite royal attire.”

Songs in the show include popular favorites like “How Far I’ll Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” “Part of Your World,” “Almost There,” “Let It Go” and more.

‘Disney Princess- The Concert’ will contain “Broadway-level sound, theatrical lighting and haze, and larger-than-life LED screens for animated visuals.” They do recommend that if you or someone in your group has photo or audio sensitivity to contact the venue you wish to attend and ask them if they have seating accommodations for your needs when you purchase your ticket.

The tour is currently in Australia but will start in the United States in March, hitting 39 cities starting in Memphis, TN in March and ending in Buffalo, NY in April.

Here are the dates.

March 5, 2024 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 6, 2024 Springfield, IL- UIS Performing Arts Center

March 7, 2024 Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

March 8, 2024 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 9, 2024 Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

March 10, 2024 Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

March 12, 2024 Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

March 13, 2024 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

March 14, 2024 Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

March 15, 2024 Milwaukee, WI -Riverside Theater

March 16, 2024 Saint Louis, MI – Fox Theatre

March 17, 2024 Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

March 19, 2024 Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

March 21, 2024 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

March 22, 2024 Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Of Anaheim

March 23, 2024 Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theater

March 24, 2024 Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

March 26, 2024 Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

March 27, 2024 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 28, 2024 Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

March 29, 2024 Boise, ID – Morrison Center

March 30, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

April 2, 2024 San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 3, 2024 Austin, TX – The Long Center For the Performing Arts

April 4, 2024 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 5, 2024 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

April 6, 2024 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 7, 2024 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

April 8, 2024 Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 10, 2024 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 11, 2024 Columbus, GA – River Center- for The Performing Arts

April 12, 2024 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

April 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April 14, 2024 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

April 16, 2024 Schenectady, NY – Proctors

April 17, 2024 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 18, 2024 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

April 19, 2024 Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

April 20, 2024 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

VIP (Very Important Princess) Packages are also available including:

Royal Deluxe Experience: Front Row & VIP Soundcheck/Q&A • One (1) Front Row Seat

• Invitation to Pre-show Soundcheck Performance and Q&A with the Stars of Disney Princess – The Concert

• One (1) Exclusive Item Signed By the Stars of Disney Princess – The Concert

• One (1) Premium Princess Merch Bundle

• One (1) VIP Royal Deluxe Lanyard

• Crowd Free Merch Shopping

• On Site VIP Host Royal Palace Experience: VIP Soundcheck Q&A Experience • One (1) Premium Reserved Seat

• Invitation to Pre-show Soundcheck Performance and Q&A with the Stars of Disney Princess – The Concert

• One (1) Premium Princess Merch Bundle

• One (1) VIP Royal Palace VIP Lanyard

• Crowd Free Merch Shopping

• On Site VIP Host Royal Treasure Package: VIP Concert Tour Merch • One (1) Premium Reserved Seat

• One (1) Exclusive Princess Merch Bundle

• One (1) VIP Royal Treasure Lanyard

• Crowd Free Merch Shopping