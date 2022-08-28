Disney Princess Designer Collection Dolls and Disney Animation Dolls 40% Off On Shop Disney

Doll collectors take note! Now might be your time to snag the pricey Disney Designer Collection Princess Dolls at a significant price reduction. They, along with the Disney Animator Dolls are now 40% off! You can buy two dolls for a bit more than the normal cost of one doll! Use Code SAVE40.

If you have Honey enabled on your computer it is offering an additional $18.19 back in rewards on some Disney Designer dolls too. So that’s even more off in the long run.

Disney Designer Dolls

Disney Designer Collection Snow White doll

Limited Edition of 10,000

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Steve Thompson

Detailed couture gown

Satin bodice with puffed chiffon sleeves and ornate cuffs

Embroidered detailing

Red velvet cape with golden quilting and ruffled ”rose” neckline

Satin cape lining with rose decoration

Golden crown

Golden belt with Queen’s ”heart and dagger” latch

Bejeweled, layered tulle ”mermaid” skirt with golden filigree trims

Red strappy heels with bow at back

Finely styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Rapunzel doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Tetsunosuke Saiki

Detailed couture gown

Allover pale floral print with glittering accents

Ruffled layers of chiffon and tulle for skirt and sleeves

Gem-studded bodice and skirt overlay

Textured satin belt with bow

Handbag with beaded chain

Metallic shoes with leaf decoration

Floral hair fixture

Finely styled, long hair

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Merida doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Wes Jenkins

Articulated waist and arms

Detailed couture gown

Satin bodice, overskirt, and leggings

Plaid print fabric

Metallic filigree appliqué detailing

Sheer copper mesh sleeves

Faux fur shoulder tuft and boot tops

Faux leather strap cuff and belt

Metal or metallic finish chains, jewelry, collar, cuff, and trims

Faux leather purse with metal chain detail

Fringed hem

Golden embroidery accents

Contrast satin skirt lining

Boots

Finely styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Princess Mulan doll Limited Edition of 9,900 Includes Certificate of Authenticity Designer: Danae Cendejas Detailed couture outfit Half updo adorned with hair sticks and signature hair comb Embroidered and gemmed sash, pants, and dramatic long sheer sleeves Dragons head sash charm Dragon detail on shoes Criss cross bodice with embroidered and gemmed inset Long rooted hairstyle Rooted eyelashes Fully poseable Display stand included



Disney Designer Collection Aurora doll

Limited Edition of 10,000

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Victoria Hamilton

Detailed couture gown

Blue-to-pink ombre color fade skirt and full-length peplum

Metallic embroidered filigree includes roses, tiaras, and Good Fairy Merryweather

Sheer print tapestry panels at sides feature Sleeping Beauty Castle and Spinning Wheel

Cold shoulder sleeves with gem studded collar and metallic embroidery

Sculpted hair fixture, collar and shoulder trims with golden finish and faceted gems

Satin choker

Shoes

Finely styled hair

Rooted eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Tiana doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Launi King

Detailed couture gown

Metallic embroidery inspired by her journey as a restauranteur

Long sheer organza sleeves

Chiffon cape with leaf epaulettes, link chain, iridescent printing, and gems

Golden drop earrings and four bracelets

Floral hair fascinator

Shoes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Princess Jasmine doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Mark Monterroso

Detailed couture gown

Bejeweled metallic palm frond brooch

Puff peplum skirt & sleeves with metallic print accents

Embroidered metallic filigree and gemstone studs on train

Bare midriff

”Agrabah sunset” inspired color scheme

”Cave of Wonders” jeweled purse with metal tassel and rhinestone chain

Hair gems

Drop earrings

Molded shoes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Moana doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Nontra Null

Articulated waist and arms

Detailed couture gown

Five layer ruffled skirt

Embroidered, fringed and sequined trims

Tapa print ”wings”

”Heart of Te Fiti” styled purse with golden accents and chain

Necklace

Floral hair fixture

Finely styled hair

Strap shoes

Rooted eyelashes

Display stand included

Disney Designer Collection Princess Pocahontas doll

Limited Edition of 9,700

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Javier Garcia

Detailed couture gown

Dramatic two-tone skirt with tiered faux suede fringe

Gold leaf embroidery on pleated side of dress

Chain belt with Meeko, Flit, and compass charms

Golden sunflower and feather collar

Long braided hairstyle

Molded shoes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Disney Animator Dolls

Tiana wears a satin dress with wing sleeves

Satin belt and bow

Lace trimmed collar, bodice, hem, and socks

Molded shoes

Satin hair bows

Includes satin plush Naveen as Frog

Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Rapunzel is outfitted in a satin lavender dress with puff sleeves

Bodice with satin ribbon lacing

Gathered skirt

Delicate lace trim on collar and hem

17” of long golden hair

Includes plush friend Pascal

Comes in a display box featuring character sketches by the animator

Ariel wears a satin seashell top

Sparkling satin mermaid tail with print scales

Shimmering tailfins

Includes plush friend Flounder

Inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid (1989)

Comes in collector’s display box featuring character sketches by the animators

Moana wears a Tapa print pattern top and sarong

Fringed trim

Plumeria hair clip

Rooted, styled hair

”Shell” necklace

Satin ”leaf” anklet

Includes plush Pua

Adapted from character designs for the film by Bill Schwab

Inspired by Disney Moana (2016)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artist

Belle is outfitted in a blue satin peasant dress with collar and white apron

Puffed sleeves

Delicate lace trim on sleeves and apron

Satin hair bow

Knit stockings

Molded shoes

Includes plush Lamb

Inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Jasmine is outfitted in a two-piece costume

Satin top with puff sleeves

Faceted gem brooch

Golden ric-rac trim at collar

Satin headband

Satin puff pants

Golden filigree belt

Molded slippers

Includes plush friend Raja

Inspired by Disney’s Aladdin (1992)

Comes in collector’s display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Tinker Bell is outfitted in a green satin dress with petal skirt overlay

Sateen bodice with pleated organza overlay

Contrast satin ribbon with bow at waistline

Glitter detailing on petal skirt

Transparent wings with glittering filigree

Molded shoes

Fluffy pom poms with iridescent accents

Includes plush baby Tick Tock the crocodile

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)

Comes in a display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Elsa wears a satin dress with mid-length sleeves

Floral and ice filigree screen art detailing

Velvet ribbon and bow at waist

Molded shoes with matching decoration

Satin headband

Includes satin plush Olaf

Inspired by Disney’s Frozen (2013)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Anna wears a satin dress with puff sleeves

Floral filigree screen art detailing

Satin ribbon and bow at waist

Lace trimmed hem and cuffs

Socks

Molded shoes with matching decoration

Satin hair ribbons

Includes satin plush Olaf

Inspired by Disney’s Frozen (2013)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Mulan wears a satin dress with puff sleeves

Satin sash belt with bow

Organza skirt overlay

Lace trimmed hem

Stockings

Molded shoes

Elastic hair bands

Includes satin plush ”Little Brother”

Inspired by Disney’s Mulan (1998)

Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists

Alice is outfitted in her classic blue satin dress with white apron

Fine lace trim at hem

Shimmering golden rooted hair

Hair ribbon

White stockings

Molded ”mary jane” shoes

Soft Dinah doll

Comes in collector’s display box featuring authentic character sketches

Lilo is outfitted in a bold Hawaiian print dress

Embroidered satin Scrump doll

Crossbody duffle bag

Long rooted hair

Molded flip flops

Created under the guidance of original Lilo & Stitch Supervising Animator and Character Designer Byron Howard

Disney Animator Doll Lilo – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)

You can get these dolls on sale with code SAVE40 now.

