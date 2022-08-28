Disney Princess Designer Collection Dolls and Disney Animation Dolls 40% Off On Shop Disney

Doll collectors take note! Now might be your time to snag the pricey Disney Designer Collection Princess Dolls at a significant price reduction. They, along with the Disney Animator Dolls are now 40% off! You can buy two dolls for a bit more than the normal cost of one doll! Use Code SAVE40.
If you have Honey enabled on your computer it is offering an additional $18.19 back in rewards on some Disney Designer dolls too. So that’s even more off in the long run.
Disney Designer Dolls
Disney Designer Snow White Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Snow White doll
- Limited Edition of 10,000
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Steve Thompson
- Detailed couture gown
- Satin bodice with puffed chiffon sleeves and ornate cuffs
- Embroidered detailing
- Red velvet cape with golden quilting and ruffled ”rose” neckline
- Satin cape lining with rose decoration
- Golden crown
- Golden belt with Queen’s ”heart and dagger” latch
- Bejeweled, layered tulle ”mermaid” skirt with golden filigree trims
- Red strappy heels with bow at back
- Finely styled hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Rapunzel Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Rapunzel doll
- Limited Edition of 9,800
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Tetsunosuke Saiki
- Detailed couture gown
- Allover pale floral print with glittering accents
- Ruffled layers of chiffon and tulle for skirt and sleeves
- Gem-studded bodice and skirt overlay
- Textured satin belt with bow
- Handbag with beaded chain
- Metallic shoes with leaf decoration
- Floral hair fixture
- Finely styled, long hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Merida Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Merida doll
- Limited Edition of 9,800
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Wes Jenkins
- Articulated waist and arms
- Detailed couture gown
- Satin bodice, overskirt, and leggings
- Plaid print fabric
- Metallic filigree appliqué detailing
- Sheer copper mesh sleeves
- Faux fur shoulder tuft and boot tops
- Faux leather strap cuff and belt
- Metal or metallic finish chains, jewelry, collar, cuff, and trims
- Faux leather purse with metal chain detail
- Fringed hem
- Golden embroidery accents
- Contrast satin skirt lining
- Boots
- Finely styled hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Mulan Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Princess Mulan doll
- Limited Edition of 9,900
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Danae Cendejas
- Detailed couture outfit
- Half updo adorned with hair sticks and signature hair comb
- Embroidered and gemmed sash, pants, and dramatic long sheer sleeves
- Dragons head sash charm
- Dragon detail on shoes
- Criss cross bodice with embroidered and gemmed inset
- Long rooted hairstyle
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Aurora Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Aurora doll
- Limited Edition of 10,000
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Victoria Hamilton
- Detailed couture gown
- Blue-to-pink ombre color fade skirt and full-length peplum
- Metallic embroidered filigree includes roses, tiaras, and Good Fairy Merryweather
- Sheer print tapestry panels at sides feature Sleeping Beauty Castle and Spinning Wheel
- Cold shoulder sleeves with gem studded collar and metallic embroidery
- Sculpted hair fixture, collar and shoulder trims with golden finish and faceted gems
- Satin choker
- Shoes
- Finely styled hair
- Rooted eyelashes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Tiana Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Tiana doll
- Limited Edition of 9,800
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Launi King
- Detailed couture gown
- Metallic embroidery inspired by her journey as a restauranteur
- Long sheer organza sleeves
- Chiffon cape with leaf epaulettes, link chain, iridescent printing, and gems
- Golden drop earrings and four bracelets
- Floral hair fascinator
- Shoes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Jasmine Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Princess Jasmine doll
- Limited Edition of 9,800
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Mark Monterroso
- Detailed couture gown
- Bejeweled metallic palm frond brooch
- Puff peplum skirt & sleeves with metallic print accents
- Embroidered metallic filigree and gemstone studs on train
- Bare midriff
- ”Agrabah sunset” inspired color scheme
- ”Cave of Wonders” jeweled purse with metal tassel and rhinestone chain
- Hair gems
- Drop earrings
- Molded shoes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Moana Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Moana doll
- Limited Edition of 9,800
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Nontra Null
- Articulated waist and arms
- Detailed couture gown
- Five layer ruffled skirt
- Embroidered, fringed and sequined trims
- Tapa print ”wings”
- ”Heart of Te Fiti” styled purse with golden accents and chain
- Necklace
- Floral hair fixture
- Finely styled hair
- Strap shoes
- Rooted eyelashes
- Display stand included
Disney Designer Pocahontas Doll – $77.99 (Was $129.99)
- Disney Designer Collection Princess Pocahontas doll
- Limited Edition of 9,700
- Includes Certificate of Authenticity
- Designer: Javier Garcia
- Detailed couture gown
- Dramatic two-tone skirt with tiered faux suede fringe
- Gold leaf embroidery on pleated side of dress
- Chain belt with Meeko, Flit, and compass charms
- Golden sunflower and feather collar
- Long braided hairstyle
- Molded shoes
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
Disney Animator Dolls
Disney Animator Doll Tiana – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Tiana wears a satin dress with wing sleeves
- Satin belt and bow
- Lace trimmed collar, bodice, hem, and socks
- Molded shoes
- Satin hair bows
- Includes satin plush Naveen as Frog
- Inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Rapunzel – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Rapunzel is outfitted in a satin lavender dress with puff sleeves
- Bodice with satin ribbon lacing
- Gathered skirt
- Delicate lace trim on collar and hem
- 17” of long golden hair
- Includes plush friend Pascal
- Comes in a display box featuring character sketches by the animator
Disney Animator Doll Ariel – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Ariel wears a satin seashell top
- Sparkling satin mermaid tail with print scales
- Shimmering tailfins
- Includes plush friend Flounder
- Inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Comes in collector’s display box featuring character sketches by the animators
Disney Animator Doll Moana – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Moana wears a Tapa print pattern top and sarong
- Fringed trim
- Plumeria hair clip
- Rooted, styled hair
- ”Shell” necklace
- Satin ”leaf” anklet
- Includes plush Pua
- Adapted from character designs for the film by Bill Schwab
- Inspired by Disney Moana (2016)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artist
Disney Animator Doll Belle – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Belle is outfitted in a blue satin peasant dress with collar and white apron
- Puffed sleeves
- Delicate lace trim on sleeves and apron
- Satin hair bow
- Knit stockings
- Molded shoes
- Includes plush Lamb
- Inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Jasmine – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Jasmine is outfitted in a two-piece costume
- Satin top with puff sleeves
- Faceted gem brooch
- Golden ric-rac trim at collar
- Satin headband
- Satin puff pants
- Golden filigree belt
- Molded slippers
- Includes plush friend Raja
- Inspired by Disney’s Aladdin (1992)
- Comes in collector’s display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Tinkerbelle – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Tinker Bell is outfitted in a green satin dress with petal skirt overlay
- Sateen bodice with pleated organza overlay
- Contrast satin ribbon with bow at waistline
- Glitter detailing on petal skirt
- Transparent wings with glittering filigree
- Molded shoes
- Fluffy pom poms with iridescent accents
- Includes plush baby Tick Tock the crocodile
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)
- Comes in a display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Elsa – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Elsa wears a satin dress with mid-length sleeves
- Floral and ice filigree screen art detailing
- Velvet ribbon and bow at waist
- Molded shoes with matching decoration
- Satin headband
- Includes satin plush Olaf
- Inspired by Disney’s Frozen (2013)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Anna – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Anna wears a satin dress with puff sleeves
- Floral filigree screen art detailing
- Satin ribbon and bow at waist
- Lace trimmed hem and cuffs
- Socks
- Molded shoes with matching decoration
- Satin hair ribbons
- Includes satin plush Olaf
- Inspired by Disney’s Frozen (2013)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Mulan- $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Mulan wears a satin dress with puff sleeves
- Satin sash belt with bow
- Organza skirt overlay
- Lace trimmed hem
- Stockings
- Molded shoes
- Elastic hair bands
- Includes satin plush ”Little Brother”
- Inspired by Disney’s Mulan (1998)
- Comes in display box featuring character sketches by Walt Disney Studios artists
Disney Animator Doll Alice – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Alice is outfitted in her classic blue satin dress with white apron
- Fine lace trim at hem
- Shimmering golden rooted hair
- Hair ribbon
- White stockings
- Molded ”mary jane” shoes
- Soft Dinah doll
- Comes in collector’s display box featuring authentic character sketches
Disney Animator Doll Lilo – $17.97 (Originally $29.95)
- Lilo is outfitted in a bold Hawaiian print dress
- Embroidered satin Scrump doll
- Crossbody duffle bag
- Long rooted hair
- Molded flip flops
- Created under the guidance of original Lilo & Stitch Supervising Animator and Character Designer Byron Howard
You can get these dolls on sale with code SAVE40 now.
