Search
HomeWalt Disney WorldDisney Posts Tiana's Bayou Adventure POV Ride Through Video

Disney Posts Tiana’s Bayou Adventure POV Ride Through Video

Walt Disney World

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
Image: Disney
spot_img


Disney has posted a POV ride through of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It does seem like they made some cuts to shorten the video time. There are a lot of animatronics, but it does use a lot of screens and some of the parts feel like Navi River Journey 2.0.

In this version, you “shrink” down to a frog size thanks to Mama Odie. Sadly, the plunge is just you returning to full size instead of suspense built up for the drop. The briar patch is gone, so that isn’t as intense, either.

The finale is impressive, and there are a lot of animatronics in that sequence.

Overall, it’s cute, but it seems very underwhelming. Hopefully, it’s better in person.

But many people seem to be feeling the same, given the comments.

 

I do agree that the animatronics do look good! When they are there.

I still think using the movie would have been better and the drop with Dr. Facilier would have been a better way to go. The “Friends of the Other Side” song would have lent itself perfectly to that drop. But I think Disney wanted to focus on after the film so they could tie it into restaurants and upcharges.

At least the E-ticket attraction will be coming back online! So there’s that.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Walt Disney World on June 28, 2024.

What do you think?


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney News

Disney and Comcast Disagreeing On Process To Valuate Hulu And Could Go To Court

Disney and Comcast still have not come up with a final valuation for Hulu...
Disney News

RUMOR: Is Mahershala Ali Leaving Marvel For Jurassic World?

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A...
Disney News

George Lucas Calls Out Those Saying That Women Weren’t Important In His Star Wars Films

Since Disney has taken over "Star Wars," there has been a narrative that women...
Disney News

New ‘Country Bear Jamboree’ Songs Teased in ‘We Call It Imagineering’

We've all been wondering what the Country Bear Jamboree will look and sound like...

More like this

Disney News

Disney and Comcast Disagreeing On Process To Valuate Hulu And Could Go To Court

Disney and Comcast still have not come up with a final valuation for Hulu...
Disney News

RUMOR: Is Mahershala Ali Leaving Marvel For Jurassic World?

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A...
Disney News

George Lucas Calls Out Those Saying That Women Weren’t Important In His Star Wars Films

Since Disney has taken over "Star Wars," there has been a narrative that women...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC