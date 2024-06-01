Disney Posts Tiana’s Bayou Adventure POV Ride Through Video







Disney has posted a POV ride through of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It does seem like they made some cuts to shorten the video time. There are a lot of animatronics, but it does use a lot of screens and some of the parts feel like Navi River Journey 2.0.

Disney shared a full POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride officially opens June 28 at Walt Disney World and later this year at Disneyland Resort. pic.twitter.com/GupTy7Q9Le — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 1, 2024

In this version, you “shrink” down to a frog size thanks to Mama Odie. Sadly, the plunge is just you returning to full size instead of suspense built up for the drop. The briar patch is gone, so that isn’t as intense, either.

The finale is impressive, and there are a lot of animatronics in that sequence.

Overall, it’s cute, but it seems very underwhelming. Hopefully, it’s better in person.

But many people seem to be feeling the same, given the comments.

It’s a dark ride down this aisle at Hobby Lobby. pic.twitter.com/P6ef7WtTdQ — CISO – Black Spire Outpost (@BelchSpeak) June 1, 2024

its Big downgrade 🤷🏻‍♂️ — MOHAMED MAJKI (@M_Majki) June 1, 2024

I wished they used more animatronics in the mushroom scene instead of screens or had added Dr. Facilier voodoo scene at the end instead of mama odie — Serina (Dear Reader) (@swtlitlangel88) June 1, 2024

It really sucks they took out all the element of danger that was present in SM. I know Dr. Facilier is dead, but they should’ve come up a new villainous character that would’ve challenged Tiana & her crew. — Joe Rodriguez (@joethebeckfan) June 1, 2024

What a missed opportunity. It all looks so average. Some cool effects but no danger or excitement. — Brdly (@BradleyJOTM) June 1, 2024

Well folks can’t use the excuse wait till it’s finished. Mediocre ride at best. Story is lame, areas feel lifeless with no movement, songs are weak overall. It was a bad move, I’d rather they just removed it entirely. — Matt (@edisonsquare_d) June 1, 2024

Completely safe and non-threatening adventure, nothing too exciting or interesting. Was hoping for some friends from the other side. Meh. — A. Greenie (@dbl00spy13) June 1, 2024

I do agree that the animatronics do look good! When they are there.

I still think using the movie would have been better and the drop with Dr. Facilier would have been a better way to go. The “Friends of the Other Side” song would have lent itself perfectly to that drop. But I think Disney wanted to focus on after the film so they could tie it into restaurants and upcharges.

At least the E-ticket attraction will be coming back online! So there’s that.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Walt Disney World on June 28, 2024.

What do you think?