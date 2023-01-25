Disney Pops! Are Featured Today For Funko Fair 2023

Funko Fair 2023 is happening now and today we have a bunch of releases featuring Funko POP! figures for Disney’s 100th Anniversary!
These are available at Walmart and Entertainment Earth:
Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 100 4 pack (Aurora/ Elsa/ Cinderella/ Tiana) -$47.88
This set is on pre-order for May, 2023.
They are also available individually from Entertainment Earth:
Pre-order for April, 2023.
Elsa – $11.99
Tiana – $11.99
Aurora – $11.99
Cinderella- $11.99
Diamond Exclusives Will Also Be Available:
Cinderella -Barnes and Noble
Tiana – BAM (Books a Million)
Elsa – Party City
Disney 100 Tangled Rapunzel and Flynn on Boat Pop! Moment
Walmart -$29.96 (pre-order May, 2023)
Entertainment Earth – $29.99 (pre-order April, 2023)
Disney 100 Moana Boat (Finale) Super Deluxe Pop! Ride
Walmart- $29.96 (pre-order June, 2023)
Entertainment Earth- $29.99 (pre-order April, 2023)
Funko Pop! Disney: D100 Carl & Ellie Vinyl Figures – BoxLunch Exclusive – $32.90
(pre-order for late May-early June, 2023)
Disney 100 Princess and the Frog Tiana and Naveen Pop! Vinyl Moment – $29.99
(Pre-order April, 2023)
Disney 100 Mary Poppins Bert Pop! Vinyl Ride
Walmart- $17.50 (pre-order May, 2023)
Entertainment Earth – $19.99 (pre-order April, 2023)
Disney 100 Mary Poppins Pop! Vinyl Ride
Entertainment Earth – $19.99 (pre-order April, 2023)
Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 – Snow White Vinyl Figure
Walmart – $49.96 (pre-order April, 2023)
Funko Pop! Icons: Disney 100 – Walt Disney with Dumbo & Timothy Vinyl Figures
Walmart- $19.76 Comes with Vinyl protector (pre-order May, 2023)
Entertainment Earth – $11.99 (pre-order April, 2023)
Walt Disney With Camera – Funko Exclusive $15.00
Disney 100 Encanto Mirabel Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure
Walmart- $19.26 (pre-order May, 2023)
Entertainment Earth- $11.99 (pre-order March, 2023)
Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 100 – Aristocats 3 Pack (Flocked) Vinyl Figures (Walmart Exclusive) – $35.88
