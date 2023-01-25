Disney Pops! Are Featured Today For Funko Fair 2023







Funko Fair 2023 is happening now and today we have a bunch of releases featuring Funko POP! figures for Disney’s 100th Anniversary!

These are available at Walmart and Entertainment Earth:

This set is on pre-order for May, 2023.

They are also available individually from Entertainment Earth:

Pre-order for April, 2023.

Diamond Exclusives Will Also Be Available:

Cinderella -Barnes and Noble

Tiana – BAM (Books a Million)

Elsa – Party City

Disney 100 Tangled Rapunzel and Flynn on Boat Pop! Moment

Walmart -$29.96 (pre-order May, 2023)

Entertainment Earth – $29.99 (pre-order April, 2023)

Disney 100 Moana Boat (Finale) Super Deluxe Pop! Ride

Walmart- $29.96 (pre-order June, 2023)

Entertainment Earth- $29.99 (pre-order April, 2023)

(pre-order for late May-early June, 2023)

(Pre-order April, 2023)

Disney 100 Mary Poppins Bert Pop! Vinyl Ride

Walmart- $17.50 (pre-order May, 2023)

Entertainment Earth – $19.99 (pre-order April, 2023)

Disney 100 Mary Poppins Pop! Vinyl Ride

Entertainment Earth – $19.99 (pre-order April, 2023)

Funko Pop! Movie Poster: Disney 100 – Snow White Vinyl Figure

Walmart – $49.96 (pre-order April, 2023)

Funko Pop! Icons: Disney 100 – Walt Disney with Dumbo & Timothy Vinyl Figures

Walmart- $19.76 Comes with Vinyl protector (pre-order May, 2023)

Entertainment Earth – $11.99 (pre-order April, 2023)

Disney 100 Encanto Mirabel Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure

Walmart- $19.26 (pre-order May, 2023)

Entertainment Earth- $11.99 (pre-order March, 2023)

What do you think? Comment and let us know!