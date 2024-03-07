





The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival returns for 2024, and we’ve decided to rank our favorite EPCOT festivals. Then we talk about Disney and Universal news and rumors for this week, including a breakdown at the Carousel of Progress, Bluey being put on hiatus for a spicy adult cartoon, and the Disney Proxy War heating up.

You can listen to the new episode in the player below or at the following links…

Dynamic Link for All Devices:

https://bit.ly/PiratesandPrincessesPod

Apple Podcasts:

https://bit.ly/PiratesandPrincessesApple

Spotify:

https://bit.ly/PiratesandPrincessesSpotify



