Disney Plus Day Returning September 8th With Pinocchio and Thor Love and Thunder

Disney has announced that their Disney+ Day will be on September 8, 2022. It will lead right into D23 that is running from September 9-11. With the Disney+ Day celebrations will come the release of the live-action ‘Pinocchio’ and the streaming debut of “Thor Love and Thunder” on the platform.

Mark. Your. Calendars. ➕🥳🗓#DisneyPlusDay is returning on September 8 leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event! pic.twitter.com/E4dlWPRx5J — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 31, 2022

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ will also debut on Disney+ Day:

Experience Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. The #DisneyPlusDay premiere of the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of @ObiWanKenobi starts streaming September 8 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/E9XEd5CDMN — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

There are other premiers set for the date as well:

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

Of course we are likely going to get some announcements and looks at upcoming shows for Disney+, however I’m not sure if we will get as many as usual since they are also holding D23 right after. They tend to make big announcements during that event as well.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!