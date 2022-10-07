Disney Plus Changes Subscriber Agreement Ahead Of Ad Update

Beginning on November 3rd Disney Plus will be introducing an ad-supported tier for customers who would rather pay a lower price and are willing to tolerate advertisements. The Disney Plus Basic tier will be $7.99 (the current price of the ad-free version) while the new Disney Plus Premium Tier will cost $10.99. Keep in mind Disney Plus launched in November of 2019 with a $6.99 asking price.



Ahead of the rollout of this new iteration of the popular streaming service Disney has updated their user agreement. The update contains the following changes:



– With the launch of the ad-supported tier, subscriptions to the streaming services may be “offered in tiers that differ, including with respect to features, pricing, and other factors.”



– Clarifies that, by signing up for and using Disney streaming services, you consent to receive email (and other forms of electronic notices) and disclosures relating to your subscription. (This includes email notifications of price changes.)



– Explains that subscriptions to the Disney Bundle will be subject to “terms and disclosures presented during the sign-up and purchase process and related FAQs in our Help Center.”



– The arbitration agreement will be updated to be more specific about the procedures for resolving any disputes relating to your subscription and other Disney services.

With Disney launching this new ad-supported tier many have criticized the move, saying it makes the service no different than traditional cable or YouTube. Many also disagree with the price hike to try and get a few more dollars a month to remove advertisements.



With this update there will be a small chance that Disney will be forced to more accurately report their viewership numbers as they have been found to have fluffed up the numbers a bit on multiple occasions.



So when this new iteration of Disney Plus launches with version will you subscribe to?



Source: Disney Food Blog