Disney Platinum 100 Year Celebration Merchandise Coming Soon To Shop Disney

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to celebrate it’s 100th year in 2023 and ahead of that celebration Disney has announced some new platinum 100th Anniversary ‘Disney 100 Years of Wonder’ merchandise!

You can expect to find these items on Shop Disney starting on December 12 at 7AM PST/ 10AM EST.

Here’s a look at some of the items coming:

Mickey Mouse Disney 100 Platinum Ear Hat for Adults – Limited – $195.00

Minnie Mouse Disney 100 Platinum Ear Headband for Adults – Limited – $175.00

D100 Platinum Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse D100 Platinum Ear Hat for Adults – $29.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Platinum Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 – Disneyland or Walt Disney World – $84.99 (each)

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Pets Walt Disney World / Disneyland versions – $39.99 (each)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls Platinum – Disneyland – $39.99

Mickey Mouse Platinum Pullover Hoodie for Adults – $64.99

Mickey Mouse Platinum Jogger Pants for Adults – $49.99

D100 Platinum Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $238.00

Minnie Mouse Platinum Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78.00

Mickey Mouse Platinum Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World and Disneyland versions – $49.99

Mickey Mouse Plush Platinum Small 12 1/2” – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Plush Platinum Small 12 1/2” – $29.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Spirit Jersey Platinum – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Minnie Mouse Backpack by Loungefly Platinum – $21.99

Other items include ornaments, a throw blanket, pillow and more.

