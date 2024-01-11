Disney Plans To Stream Parts Of D23 Expo On Disney+







The D23 Expo is one of Disney’s largest fan-centered events (next to Star Wars Celebration) and is held biennially in Anaheim, California. The event focuses on the gathering of Disney fans and the reveal of upcoming park attractions, films, and other projects. They also induct new members of the “Disney Legends,” which acts as a Hall of Fame for the company.



The upcoming 2024 event, which will be held from August 9th – 11th, will be doing something not seen before at this event. Disney plans on streaming certain portions of the event on their Disney+ subscription service, giving customers at home a look into the experience and events.







The announcement was made by Disney’s CBO (Chief Brand Officer) Asad Ayaz at the company’s Tech & Data Showcase at this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show). The move is to help spread awareness of the event, as it was reported that the 2022 event drew almost 80,000 paid attendees with over 200 Billion online impressions.



This is not too dissimilar to past events such as the now-defunct Electronics Entertainment Expo or E3, which would feature many large video game-related announcements from game publishers, console manufacturers, and developers. The event would also usually be broadcast on television networks like the G4 channel.







In addition, D23 will host its very first international event in São Paolo, Brazil, with further details to be revealed later. If successful, D23 could travel globally and draw in advances outside of California.



Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on March 26th. The usual price for a single day is $99.99 for one adult and $79.99 for children, while three-day passes are roughly $279.99 for adults and $209.99 for children. D23 Gold members get special discounts on single-day and three-day passes. D23 Gold Members also have the exclusive right to purchase three-day preferred seating passes for $899.99.



Are you excited for this year’s event? What do you hope they will announce?



Source: Deadline