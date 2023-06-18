Disney / Pixar’s Elemental Falls Flat at the Box Office Coming In At Under $30 Million







Disney has yet another box office flop on it’s hands with Pixar’s latest film ‘Elemental.’ The film is estimated at about $29.5 million for the domestic box office release this weekend. Of course, the final numbers won’t be in until after the weekend is over.

Initially, the film was predicted to make about $41 million, which was then considered a flop. Upon release, it fared worse than expected.

The international box office was only about $15 million, giving it around $45 million globally for its opening weekend. However, that was only from 17 markets.

‘Elemental’ cost about $200 million to make.

This puts the film under Pixar’s last box office disaster ‘Lightyear’ which opened to $51 million domestically and cost Disney over $100 million in losses. But it did not fare as terribly as Walt Disney Animation’s own ‘Strange World’ at $11.9 million on a slightly smaller budget of $180 million.

‘Elemental’ performed worse than ‘Onward’ and that released during pandemic fears.

While many critics praised the beauty of the animation, they panned the story as being confusing and heavy-handed. It’s also noted that the story might play better to adults, but children might struggle to remain engaged in the story. Pixar tends to perform best when it appeals to children and adults.

It is possible the film could pick up from word-of-mouth, but even then, it’s going to be hard-pressed to break even, let alone make Disney money.

