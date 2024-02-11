Disney Pixar ‘Turning Red’ Likely to Hit Under $550 Thousand At Box Office







Disney announced theatrical releases for three Pixar films that did not get the box office releases they should have due to the pandemic. “Soul” was the first release in January, “Turning Red” was the February release, and “Luca” will be the final release in March.

Last month, “Soul” was released over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend and brought it about $557K after four days in 1,350 locations.

This past weekend, Disney released “Turning Red” to over 1,500 locations, and it is estimated to bring in only $535K. Now, this film only had three days, while “Soul” had four days, but “Turning Red” was in more theaters.

The re-issue of Disney / Pixar’s Turning Red grossed an estimated $535K domestically this weekend (from 1,560 locations).#PixarSoul #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/2J9AUk1KQu — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) February 11, 2024

Honestly, I don’t know what Disney was thinking with these re-releases. I know they wanted to offset the losses from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, but taking films that had been available for one or more years on Disney+ was not going to work.

The box office has seen declines overall. Even new releases are struggling for an audience in the last few months. Releasing these films theatrically likely cost the studio more than it made when you factor in promotion, distribution, etc.

There is always the possibility that Disney knew this move would cost them money but did it anyway to give the appearance of trying while angling for yet another loss to use towards tax forgiveness.

Who knows. What we do know is that these films are not performing at the box office, which looks bad for Pixar. However, “Inside Out 2” is coming, as well as another “Toy Story” film. Hopefully, they can put back out on top.

