Disney / Pixar Releases Trailer for Inside Out 2 Now With New Emotions







We finally have a look at the new emotions that are coming to the next “Inside Out” film. “Inside Out 2” follows Riley as she turns 13 and new emotions arrive and then take over.

The new trailer already has over 1.4 million views in just a few hours.

Here is the trailer:

In this one, we meet new emotions, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke,) Envy (Ayo Edebiri,) Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos,) and Embarassment (Paul Walter Hauser.) The new emotions join the five from the first film, including Joy (Amy Poehler,) Sadness (Phyllis Smith,) Anger (Lewis Black,) Fear (Tony Hale,) and Disgust (Liza Lapira.)

Just so you now Ennui means boredom.

The trailer shows the new emotions taking over while the original ones get “bottled up.” This sets Riley into an emotional tailspin that is highly relatable.

My favorite part was the Sar-Casm that throws everything said one either side into a sarcastic tone.

Here is the write-up:

“The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.” A trailer, poster and film stills are now available for what promises to be the feel-good (or feel-everything) film of Summer 2024.

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

“Inside Out 2” will hit theaters on June 14, 2024.