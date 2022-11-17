Disney Pixar Has Released ‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Disney and Pixar have released a teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming ‘Elemental’ film releasing next June.

The synopsis for the film reads:

..an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Take a look!

The two characters are being voiced by Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. It’s being directed by Peter Sohn.

A poster was also released:

 

The comments range from excited to creepy. While some are pointing out that someone else did something like this already.

 

So far it’s just a teaser but I’m interested in seeing more.

