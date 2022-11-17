Disney Pixar Has Released ‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Disney and Pixar have released a teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming ‘Elemental’ film releasing next June.
The synopsis for the film reads:
“..an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.”
Take a look!
The two characters are being voiced by Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. It’s being directed by Peter Sohn.
A poster was also released:
Opposites react in the new poster for Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental, coming in June 2023! pic.twitter.com/K7BzLgV9GE
— Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2022
The comments range from excited to creepy. While some are pointing out that someone else did something like this already.
Now where have i seen this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GyZc1VbVbB
— Yuni (@grullonyuni) November 17, 2022
— HeimerLandia (@heimerlandia) November 17, 2022
“can we copy your homework”
“Sure just change it up a little” pic.twitter.com/Smh0bEZx42
— Power rangers and Lion-O for multiversus (@Prmultiversus) November 17, 2022
This is gonna have some real steamy romance
— godnamedSsparkles (@Godname_sparkle) November 17, 2022
Leaked ending pic.twitter.com/HYnu2cjEFd
— 🎄Doge King! ⛄️Crown Rank 38 👑👑👑 (@DogeKingYTT) November 17, 2022
so it’s zootopia but with elements, got it
— Daniel (@danielofmadness) November 17, 2022
Ember is kinda hot
— Platy | XENOBLADE 3 FOR GOTY (@PlatypusGaming) November 17, 2022
It’ll be a pretty short movie if they hug
— ShawnTails (@ShawnTails) November 17, 2022
She’s Hot
— Justin Natera (@CyconExcrinix) November 17, 2022
R34 artists gonna show us how to f*ck fire
— The Doctor (@sinnydeez) November 17, 2022
I HAVE A NEW CRUSH EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/3j0LLYW6sQ
— luna 🏳️⚧️🧶🥐💙💛 🐀 (@kalosianlitten) November 17, 2022
So far it’s just a teaser but I’m interested in seeing more.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.