Disney Pixar Has Released ‘Elemental’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Disney and Pixar have released a teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming ‘Elemental’ film releasing next June.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“..an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.”

Take a look!

The two characters are being voiced by Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. It’s being directed by Peter Sohn.

A poster was also released:

Opposites react in the new poster for Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental, coming in June 2023! pic.twitter.com/K7BzLgV9GE — Pixar (@Pixar) November 17, 2022

The comments range from excited to creepy. While some are pointing out that someone else did something like this already.

Now where have i seen this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GyZc1VbVbB — Yuni (@grullonyuni) November 17, 2022

“can we copy your homework”

“Sure just change it up a little” pic.twitter.com/Smh0bEZx42 — Power rangers and Lion-O for multiversus (@Prmultiversus) November 17, 2022

This is gonna have some real steamy romance — godnamedSsparkles (@Godname_sparkle) November 17, 2022

so it’s zootopia but with elements, got it — Daniel (@danielofmadness) November 17, 2022

Ember is kinda hot — Platy | XENOBLADE 3 FOR GOTY (@PlatypusGaming) November 17, 2022

It’ll be a pretty short movie if they hug — ShawnTails (@ShawnTails) November 17, 2022

She’s Hot — Justin Natera (@CyconExcrinix) November 17, 2022

R34 artists gonna show us how to f*ck fire — The Doctor (@sinnydeez) November 17, 2022

I HAVE A NEW CRUSH EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/3j0LLYW6sQ — luna 🏳️‍⚧️🧶🥐💙💛 🐀 (@kalosianlitten) November 17, 2022

So far it’s just a teaser but I’m interested in seeing more.

