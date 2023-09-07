Disney / Pixar ‘Elemental’ Disney+ Release Date Has Been Announced







Many have been asking, “When is Elemental coming to Disney+?” and we finally have a release date announcement from a video spot released by Pixar. It is coming to Disney+ next week on September 13th.

The fact that so many have been wondering when the film will release to Disney+ highlights an issue that Disney has set up for itself. Subscribers are more likely to wait until a film hits the streaming service than go to theaters.

The film’s synopsis reads,

“In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

Elemental debuted terribly when it was released in June, with only $29.5 million domestically and $44.5 million globally. However, it did gain momentum over the summer and ended at about $480 million globally.

Now, there is talk that a new Disney+ series is in development called ‘Elementals’ which will follow various characters from the film. It’s unclear if they will be full episodes or shorts.

Despite the slow start, many found the film charming, but a little confusing with a lack of villain. The visual effects on the characters were stunning, and the animation was beautiful overall.

There are just a few days left till Disney+ subscribers can watch the film with their subscription. I have a feeling it’s going to perform well for the service.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!