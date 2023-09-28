Disney+ Password Sharing Crackdown To Begin In November







Disney will start cracking down on password sharing for their Disney+ streaming service beginning in November 2023 for Canadian subscribers. The changes were announced via emails sent to the impacted subscribers, warning them of the restrictions and asking them not to share their passwords.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. If we determine that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”

Disney clarifies who you can share your password with and what “Household” means:

“Who can I share my Disney+ subscription with?

You may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection

of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”

The password-sharing restrictions will take effect after the price increases hit the platform on October 12, 2023. Most price increases only impact the non-ad-supported tiers.

Disney decided to take steps to stop password sharing after other streamers like Netflix announced similar policies in an effort to ensure they were being paid for usage.

I fully expect the United States version to face the same restrictions and emails at any time. I’m surprised that Canada got the notices first.

