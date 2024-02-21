Disney Partners With SONY To Take Over Their Home Media Releases







Earlier it was announced that Disney will be discontinuing their Disney Movie Club service after 23 years. This had many people worried about the potential future of Disney distributing their movies and shows going forward.



Now it has just been announced that Disney has reached a deal with SONY Home Entertainment to license Disney’s media library for retail release. The deal includes the ability to market, sell and distribute new releases as well as older titles on DVD, BluRay and 4K Ultra through retailers in North America (specifically the United States and Canada).







This deal comes in the wake of Disney’s effort to cut costs as much as they deem necessary. Their continued focus on their streaming service and direct-to-consumer tactics has attracted much of their attention. SONY is an appropriate candidate, given the fact that they have no major streaming service in the race competing with Disney or any other major platform.



Not long ago, it was announced that Disney would be ending its physical distribution in both Australia and New Zealand. We have also seen them end many of their television networks in overseas markets. It is clear that they are putting their faith in Disney+ over other forms of distribution.

In the 1990s, Disney was a major brand in home video with their infamous clamshell VHS collection, which to this day is seen as a collectible. While they may no longer be the kings of home video, at least they aren’t pulling out entirely. This licensing deal will keep the feeling of owning your library without the risk of having it taken away after a certain period of time.



Are you happy that Disney movies and shows will still be released physically? Are you going to support the new releases? Let us know.



Source: Deadline