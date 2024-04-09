Disney Parks Updating Disability Access Service (DAS) After Excessive Requests

Disney will update the Disability Access Service (DAS) in the next couple of months at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The DAS pass has seemingly become overly requested, and Disney needs to update it.
The DAS pass is for guests who have a “developmental disability like autism or similar and are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period.” Over the years, the disability pass has become controversial over abuse of the service or the hassle of getting or using it.
Disney is updating DAS on May 20, 2024 at the Walt Disney World Resort and on June 18, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort.
Guests who need the service before May 19th at Walt Disney World need to keep this in mind.
- Pre-arrival conversations to determine eligibility for DAS are available 2-30 days prior to your park visit.
- In-person conversations to determine eligibility for DAS will continue to be at Guest Relations locations.
- You can book up to 2 one-hour return windows for select experiences using our DAS Advance planning option.
- DAS is valid for up to 30 days from the start of the registration. Once the service has elapsed, Guests will need to re-register.
With the new registration process, Inspire Health Alliance will assist cast members in determining eligibility and accommodations.
Disney is also working with health professionals to determine ways to make the accessibility in the queues easier. More Cast Members with training to assist guests will be coming and more options for guests who may need assistance for things like the restroom. A “return to queue” pass is being developed.
Personally, I hope they offer that to everyone because it would cut down on a lot of fights and issues. Sometimes you have to go. I have been in line for over an hour, in pain, because I had to pee and couldn’t leave the line.
Disney laid out the steps for DAS after May 19th:
Step 1: Register
“Registration is available via live video chat.
Speak with a Cast Member via live video chat to determine eligibility as soon as 30 days in advance of a park visit. Please note: at this time, live chat is offered in English only.”
Guests will need to register and chat online to determine eligibility. After that is determined the DAS pass will be valid up to 120 days. After that time guests will need to re-register for another one.
Step 2: Request a Return Time
