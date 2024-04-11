Search
Disney Parks Return To Tweeting On X After Elon Musk Told Iger To “Go F**k Yourself”

Last November X owner Elon Musk told Bob Iger to “Go f*ck yourself” during the  The New York Times Dealbook Summit. His comments came after the Disney CEO and other advertisers threatened to boycott the platform after Elon Musk seemingly made comments that came across as antisemitic. 

The Disney Parks account on X has not posted anything since November 30, 2023, until yesterday, when they suddenly started promoting on the social media platform again, complete with their paid gold check. 

During the months of inactivity for the Disney Parks account, the official Disney, Disney+, Star Wars and Marvel accounts continued to post on X with paid gold accounts. Disney never really boycotted Twitter/X. 

Plus, Disney ran advertisements on Twitter the entire time the Disney Parks account wasn’t posting. 

Since @DisneyParks returned, they have made four posts about upcoming offerings, including Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and new dining coming to Downtown Disney in Disneyland, and one post about their new YouTube series, “We call it Imagineering.”

 

Disney has never actually left X/Twitter, and now their accounts are back running normally on the platform.

