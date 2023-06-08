Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Lines Bring Back Halfway to the Holidays Treats From June 13-15







If you happen to be at the Disney parks from June 13-15 or on the Disney Wish, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, or Disney Fantasy during the special dates, you can purchase some Halfway to the Holidays treats and pieces!

Today the Disney Parks Blog released a list of the wonderful limited time options coming to the Disney parks!

Let’s take a look!

Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure Park

Cozy Cone Motel 1 (Available June 13 through 15)

Egg Nog Slush with Rumchata topped with whipped cream and sprinkles (New)

Pacific Wharf Café (Available June 13 through 15)

Mickey Gingerbread

Downtown Disney District

Kayla’s Cake (Available June 13 through 15)

Gingerbread Man Macaron: Gingerbread man printed macaron with gingerbread buttercream (New)

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available June 13 through 15)

Brownie Tree Pop: Returning from the annual Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Gingerbread House, a chocolate brownie dipped in white chocolate with rainbow sprinkles

Gingersnap Cookie: Returning from the annual Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Gingerbread House, a traditional gingersnap cookie topped with candied ginger

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy

Joyful Sweets and Sweet on You (Available June 12 through 18 aboard the Disney Wish and June 10 through 17 aboard the Disney Fantasy)

Happy Santa Cupcake: Celebration cupcake with vanilla frosting and Christmas sprinkles

Available on Various Disney Cruise Line Ships

Preludes and Buena Vista Theater:

Reindeer Sipper: Available on the following sailings:

Disney Fantasy: June 10 through 17

Disney Wish: June 12 through 18

Disney Wonder: June 12 through 19

Disney Magic: June 15 through 19

Preludes, Buena Vista Theater, and Luna Libations (Aboard the Disney Wish):

Christmas Rotating Tin Popcorn Bucket with butter-flavored popcorn; available on the following sailings:

Disney Fantasy: June 10 through 17

Disney Wish: June 12 through 18

Disney Wonder: June 12 through 19

Disney Magic: June 15 through 19

Cove Café and All Specialty Coffee Locations

Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler: Available on the following sailings:

Disney Fantasy: June 10 through 17

Disney Wish: June 12 through 18

Disney Wonder: June 12 through 19

Disney Magic: June 15 through 19

What do you think? Comment and let us know!