Disney Orders More Phineas and Ferb From Original Creator

It seems Disney is going back to shows that worked for them and their original creator Dan Povenmire. Apparently the House of Mouse has ordered 40 episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ as a revival show. It was part of a deal he just struck with Disney Branded Television, which run shows across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.

New episodes of the hit show will be produced and split into two seasons and Povenmire’s new show ‘Hamster and Gretel’ will also get a second season.

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television made the announcement during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour saying:

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.”

Meredith Robers, Executive VP of Animation at Disney Branded Television made this statement:

“Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over. On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we’re so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team ― visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers.”

Mr. Povenmire is looking forward to returning:

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb.’ I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

I am very excited about this announcement. The film “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” was done well and belonged in the franchise. An issue a lot of studios have is they want to make changes and it doesn’t line up with the original. That film did. My hope is that these new episodes will enhance the original series and not change it.

Now can we get a ‘Gravity Falls’ revival please?

Sources: Variety,