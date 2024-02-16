Disney on Ice Belle Performer Has Received An Upgrade To Her Condition







On February 10, 2024, a Disney on Ice performer was hurt during a show at the Minneapolis Target Center. The performer playing Belle, later identified as Anastasia Olson, 31, was initially listed in critical condition.

The skater was hurt while performing a lift during the routine when she fell.

Thankfully, it is now being reported that her condition has upgraded, and she is now listed as “satisfactory” at this time, according to PEOPLE.

“Hennepin County Medical Center tell PEOPLE that as of Wednesday evening, Anastasia Olson, 31, is now classified as being in “satisfactory condition.”

According to LinkedIn, Olson has been with Feld Entertainment, the company managing Disney on Ice, for about five and half years.

There is no word on when she will be released from the hospital, but she is improving, and Feld Entertainment said they wanted to thank fans who sent her “well wishes.”

“Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers.”

Source: PEOPLE