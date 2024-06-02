Search
HomeDisneylandDisney Offers Lots of PhotoPass Options for Pride Month!

Disney Offers Lots of PhotoPass Options for Pride Month!

DisneylandWalt Disney World

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Pride 2024
Image Credit: The Walt Disney Company
Pride Month is here! For those celebrating, the Walt Disney Company has rolled out several new PhotoPass and photo ops at nearly every park!

WDWNT and Disney Food Blog report that several PhotoPass areas are now up at EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom. While we had previously seen Disney merchandise sporting the traditional rainbow flag, the photo opportunities all feature the “Progress” Pride decore.

There are many varied ways to make Pride magical for yourself and your loved one. Magic Shots, props, and photo walls are all over the place!

The locations available for those Pride Month selfies are the following places.

  • Animal Kingdom:
    • Pandora The World of Avatar (photo op)
    • Tiffins Restaurant (photo op)
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Mickey Mouse Pride Flag prop (photo op)
    • Pride Balloons Magic Shot
    • Pride Fireworks Magic Shot
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot
  • Disney Springs
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Heart Hands wall (photo op)
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot
    • Mickey Mouse Pride Flag prop (photo op)
    • Pride Virtual Backdrop (PhotoPass Studio)
  • EPCOT
    • Pride Balloons Magic Shot
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Pride Fireworks Magic Shot
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot
    • Mickey Mouse Pride Flag prop (photo op)
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios
    • Pride Balloons Magic Shot
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Pride Fireworks Magic Shot
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot
    • Mickey Mouse Pride Flag prop (photo op)
  • Disneyland
    • Pride Balloons Magic Shot
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Pride Fireworks Magic Shot
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot
  • Disney California Adventure
    • Pride Balloons Magic Shot
    • Heart Hands prop (photo op)
    • Floating Rainbow Magic Shot
    • Pride Confetti Magic Shot

The Photopass is just one way the Walt Disney Company celebrates Pride Month. Disneyland is hosting an After Dark event called Pride Nite. Click here to learn more. Check out Attractions Magazine’s video from last year’s after-hours celebration to see what it’s like!

[Source: DFB]

[Source: WDWNT]

[Source: Attractions Magazine]


