Disney Offers Look At New Tiana and Encanto Topiaries Coming To EPCOT’s Flower & Garden Festival







The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will kick off on March 1, 2023. Ahead of the launch Disney has offered fans a look at their new Tiana, Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela and Antonio topiaries. ‘Princess and the Frog’ and ‘Encanto’ will now be represented in the park.

Disney posted this video to give us a look at the work behind the topiaries:

They really thought these through, down to the muscle structure on Luisa!

“Talented artists developed sketches, Imagineers designed 3D models, skilled welders molded frames, and horticulture specialists chose plant materials. The results are charming, whimsical – and definitely photo-worthy!”

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run from March 1 – July 5, 2023.

Source: Disney Parks Blog