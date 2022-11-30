Disney Offers Look At New Little Mermaid Room Refurb at The Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney has unveiled a look at the newly rethemed rooms at the Caribbean Beach Resort in Walt Disney World. The original “Pirate rooms” have been rethemed to The Little Mermaid, and hopefully it’s for the best. The pirate rooms were terrible and the beds were some of the worst on property.

The rooms have been refreshed and seem much brighter and lighter than before.

Compared to the old rooms:

The new design (at least in the picture) seems to include a Queen sized bed and some pull -beds. It does seem to open the space up, at least when the beds are tucked away. I would like to see it in use to get a better idea about the overall area they take up.

Personally, I’m not a fan of the pull-down beds. Especially in the more expensive rooms as it just seems to be a cheap way to accommodate more guests in a room. Given the upcharges for the “bigger” rooms, it’s just cheap. They turn around and charge “suite” prices for a bed and some pull-downs.

Caribbean Beach Cast Members “modeled the room.” It’s nice to see all the different types of Cast Members represented.

Here is a look at how ‘The Little Mermaid’ characters are being featured throughout in small ways.

Overall I’m glad the pirate rooms are gone, but at least they had actual beds (even if they were terrible.) But the overall feel is lighter and more cheerful.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!