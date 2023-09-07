Disney Offers Disney+ $1.99 For Three Months Deal For New and Returning Subscribers







Disney just offered another deal for Disney+ at $1.99 a month for three months. The new deal is for Disney+ Basic service, which is normally $7.99 per month, but after the three months are up, subscribers will pay the regular $7.99 monthly fee and it will be automatically deducted each month unless you cancel. To take advantage of this deal you must grab it by September 30th.

This is a savings of about 75%. For less than the cost of one month, a new or returning subscriber can get three months.

What is Disney+ Basic?

Disney+ Basic: Disney+ is the lower-priced tier because it runs with ads. But you still get the same access to the Disney+ library including:

Thousands of award-winning classics and Originals

The ability to watch on four screens at once at no extra cost

Over 300 titles in 4K UHD and HDR

What is interesting is that they made the deal for returning subscribers as well. That tells me they need to get everyone they can back on board this month.

The deal comes just before the end of Disney’s Fiscal year. Looks like they need a boost to their numbers before the financials are released ahead of the earnings call. Disney+ subscriber numbers have been a downfall for Disney and their stock in the past year. Disney had promised the new streaming service would be profitable by the end of fiscal year 2024. They also have subscriber targets they need to hit and they are moving backwards. Deals like this one are meant to try and turn the momentum up instead of down. But it’s good news for consumers!

Here is the fine print for the $1.99 a month deal:

“Offer valid until 11:59 PM PT on 9/20/23. Valid only for new Disney+ subscribers and returning Disney+ subscribers with no current active entitlement, who are 18 years of age or older. Upon redeeming this offer, you will be enrolled in an auto-renewing monthly subscription of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and you will be charged the then-current retail price (currently $7.99/month (plus tax, where applicable)) on a monthly basis beginning at the end of your 3-month promotional offer unless you cancel your subscription before then. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. To accept this offer, create or log in to a Disney+ account, accept the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement, and select the monthly Disney+ Basic (With Ads) offer. Valid payment method required to redeem offer. Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions. Not redeemable for cash or any other goods or services. Eligibility rules and offer timing may vary if you sign up through a third party billing partner.

Existing Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers are purchasing a separate, standalone Disney+ Basic (With Ads) subscription. Subscribers will be charged for each standalone subscription at their respective prices during and after the promotion. Accounts must be managed separately. Bundle options are available on disneyplus.com through managing accounts.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!