Disney Offers $4,595 Titanic Anniversary Clutch by Judith Leiber Couture







Your heart can go on, but it might stop when it sees the cost of the latest ‘Titanic’ Anniversary cash grab by Disney. It’s so immersive your wallet will sink like the Titanic after you spend over $5,000 on this item (when you include the $330 shipping and handling and taxes.)

The bag measures 4” L x 4 1/4” H x 2” D with a crossbody chain of 50” L

“Introducing an evening bag for the ages inspired by the 25th anniversary of one of the greatest film romances of all time. This Titanic Heart of the Ocean clutch by Judith Leiber Couture brings Rose’s iconic sapphire and diamond necklace to life as a stunning once-in-a-lifetime heart-shaped minaudiere bag.

Meticulously crafted by the world renowned artists of Judith Leiber Couture, theTitanic Heart of the Ocean clutch dazzles with more than 5,000 handset classic smooth and bold cushion cut crystals in hues of silver and sapphire. A silver plated removable chain with a commemorative heart-shaped medallion finishes the look on this spectacular accessory that is as enduring as the love between Rose and Jack. A treasured keepsake to have and hold for a lifetime, it truly is a heart that goes on.

Judith Leiber Couture minaudiere clutch bag

Inspired by Titanic Heart of the Ocean necklace

5,500 handset classic smooth and bold cushion cut crystals

Detachable sliver-plated chain shoulder strap with heart-shaped medallion

Push-lock closure

Leather lining

Comes in a collector box with dust bag

Authenticity card

Part of the Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection”

Disney is really trying to get that money back on properties acquired when they overpaid for Fox. It’s almost as much as a weekend on Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser! You could stay in a Disney resort hotel and have park tickets and food for this price!

