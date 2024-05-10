Disney Offers 20% Discount Off Annual Passholder Food For V.I.Passholder Days







Disney might be doing a bit to make up for Walt Disney Annual Passholders by offering a 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages during the V.I.Passholder Days, which run from May 1 to June 26, 2024. This is double the normal 10% discount.

The 20% discount applies to the following locations:

Magic Kingdom:

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cinderella’s Royal Table

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Tree Tavern

The Plaza Restaurant

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

EPCOT

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Le Cellier Steakhouse

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Spice Road Table

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

50’s Prime Time Café

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Hollywood & Vine

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tiffins Restaurant

Tusker House Restaurant

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Boma – Flavors of Africa, Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno

Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro

Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71

Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridan Cafe and Narcoosee’s

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe and Yachtsman Steakhouse

Of course AP holders must have a valid theme park reservation before they can enter the park of their choice. Good-to-go-Days do not require a park pass reservation and block-out dates for your pass still apply.

