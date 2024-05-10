Disney Offers 20% Discount Off Annual Passholder Food For V.I.Passholder Days

Disney might be doing a bit to make up for Walt Disney Annual Passholders by offering a 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages during the V.I.Passholder Days, which run from May 1 to June 26, 2024. This is double the normal 10% discount.
The 20% discount applies to the following locations:
Magic Kingdom:
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cinderella’s Royal Table
- The Crystal Palace
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
EPCOT
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Spice Road Table
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- 50’s Prime Time Café
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Hollywood & Vine
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Tusker House Restaurant
Disney Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Boma – Flavors of Africa, Jiko – The Cooking Place and Sanaa
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Resort – Flying Fish and Trattoria al Forno
- Disney’s Caribbean Resort – Sebastian’s Bistro
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort – California Grill, Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71
- Disney’s Coronado Resort – Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – Cítricos, Grand Floridan Cafe and Narcoosee’s
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Olivia’s Cafe
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Boatwright’s Dining Hall
- Disney’s Riviera Resort – Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort – The Turf Club Bar and Grill
- Disney’s Vero Beach Resort – Wind & Waves Grill
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White and Whispering Canyon Cafe
- Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts – Ale & Compass Restaurant, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Cape May Cafe and Yachtsman Steakhouse
Of course AP holders must have a valid theme park reservation before they can enter the park of their choice. Good-to-go-Days do not require a park pass reservation and block-out dates for your pass still apply.
